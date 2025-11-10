Heartbreak in Washington: Hearts Fall in Thriller to Spokane Velocity After Fierce Semifinal Battle

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - In a physical and fiercely contested USL League One semifinal, Portland Hearts of Pine battled Spokane Velocity FC to a dramatic 2-2 draw, before ultimately falling in penalties 6-5 on Sunday night.

The match showcased Portland's trademark grit and attacking flair, led by dynamic play from Ollie Wright, Nathan Messer, and Jay Tee Kamara. After Luis Gil's goal put Spokane ahead in the 45th minute, Portland came back with renewed intensity after the break.

Wright equalized in the 53rd, curling a right-footed strike off the post and in following a Messer cross. Moments later, Masashi Wada nearly put Portland ahead with a powerful shot rattling the crossbar. Hearts goalkeeper Hunter Morse delivered a standout performance yet again, making a string of crucial saves, including a one-on-one stop against Gil.

Both teams traded late blows, and finished in a 1-1 deadlock. In tightly contested overtime, it was the substitutes for each side who found the back of the net.

Portland's Jay Tee Kamara who came into the match for Nathaniel James in the 73rd minute, scored in the 92nd minute putting the Hearts up 2-1 off of a counter triggered by Wada.

It looked like a Hearts victory was all but certain until Nil Vinyals, who replaced Velocity First Team All-League nominee Luis Gil, sent the match into a penalty shootout with a right footed shot in the 121st minute, with three minutes left to go in the match.

After 120 minutes of play, the sides remained level at 2-2. Despite composed finishes from Jake Keegan, Coulibaly, Liadi, Wada and Messer, Spokane edged the shootout 6-5, with goalkeeper Carlos Merancio proving his Second Team All-League nomination, emerging as the hero after a decisive save.

Morse's save against Andre Lewis was not enough, with Merancio saving shots from Jay Tee Kamara and Michel Poon-Angeron.

The result marks the end of a strong campaign for Portland, whose second-half surge and cohesive attacking identity have made them one of the league's most exciting teams.

GOALS

POR - Ollie Wright 53', Jay Tee Kamara 92' (Masashi Wada)

SPK - Luis Gil 45', Nil Vinyals 120'+1 (Mark Hernández)

DISCIPLINE

YC - Kemali Green (POR 60'), Ollie Wright (POR 70'), Camron Miller (SPK 90'+1), Andre Lewis (SPK 90'+1), Jay Tee Kamara (POR 90'+6) Mark Hernández (SPK 120'+4)

RC - NONE

LINEUPS

POR - Hunter Morse, Nathan Messer, Kemali Green, Séga Coulibaly, Mo Mohamed (Shandon Wright 120'), Michel Poon-Angeron, Pat Langlois (C) (Mikey Lopez 59') (Jake Keegan 106'), Natty James (Jay Tee Kamara 73'), Masashi Wada, Ollie Wright (Sean Vinberg 114'), Titus Washington (Azaad Liadi 59')

Unused substitutes: Kash Oladapo

SPK - Carlos Merancio, Camron Miller, David Garcia, Derek Waldeck, Lucky Opara (Mark Hernández 106'), Luis Gil (C) (Nil Vinyals 79'), Bryce Meredith (Jack Denton 79'), Andre Lewis, Neco Brett (Anuar Peláez 64'), Shavon John-Brown (Jalen Crisler 106'), Pierre Reedy (Javier Martin Gil 71')

Unused substitutes: Ryan Bilichuk, Rocky Wells

