Where to Watch the USL1 Semifinals on Sun, November 9
Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine News Release
Date: Sunday, November 9
Doors: 7:30 PM ET
Kickoff: 9:00 PM ET
Venue: Away at One Spokane Stadium; Spokane, Washington
Where to watch: Watch on NESN and ESPN+
Opponent: Spokane Velocity FC
History continues this weekend as Hearts enter the semifinals and travel to Washington to take on Spokane Velocity Sunday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET. The boys of Maine have made it all the way to the semifinals in their inaugural season so let's cheer them on together at Portland's iconic State Theatre for the official Hearts Watch Party.
This is your last chance, there's a very limited amount of tickets left!
JOIN US AT STATE THEATRE
We've got plenty of other ways for you to watch the action too. A few of our partners across the greater Portland area will be hosting watch parties. Each location will be showing the full match - see all viewing locations below.
WATCH PARTY LOCATIONS
Après, 148 Anderson St, Portland, ME 04101
Brickyard Hollow, 9 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
*Portland location only
Portland Zoo, 41 Fox St, Portland, ME 04101
Mini Bar, 265 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101
Can't make it to one of the venues?
You can still tune in from home on NESN or ESPN+.
WATCH ON NESN
Watch on NESN through your cable or satellite provider including Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, FuboTV. Check your local listings for the NESN channel number. If your cable/satellite package includes NESN, you can stream the game live on NESN.com or through the NESN 360 app by logging in with your provider credentials.
WATCH ON ESPN+
With an ESPN+ subscription you'll be able to stream directly on ESPN.com by logging into your account, or through the ESPN+ app. The app is available on smart TVs, mobile devices, Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, and more.
