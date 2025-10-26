Spokane Velocity FC Close out Regular Season with Gritty Draw Against Union Omaha

Papillion, NE - Velocity FC battled Union Omaha to a 2-2 draw on Saturday in both clubs regular season finale.

Spokane clinched the third seed in USL League One standings with the draw, while Union Omaha secured the fifth seed.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke of his club's resilient performance against Union Omaha.

"The game against Portland wasn't us, so it was important to go out and show that tonight with a better performance against a very good team in Omaha," said Veidman.

Velocity FC gained momentum early, with midfielder Marky Hernandez scoring a goal in the 4th minute to give Spokane a 1-0 lead. Union Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu mishandled the ball inside his box, with Hernandez capitalizing to score his first goal of the season.

Hernandez was happy with his teammates' performance tonight and is ready for the playoffs next week.

"It felt good to get a goal for Velocity FC and build momentum towards playoffs!" said Hernandez.

Momentum quickly swung Union Omaha's way, as midfielder Ryan Becher equalized the match in the 30th minute off a header goal inside the box. Becher's goal was his ninth of the season.

The Owls kept the pressure on, with midfielder Max Schneider scoring off a corner kick in the 41st minute to give Union Omaha a 2-1 lead going into halftime. Schnieder's corner kick deflected off Velocity FC goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk into the net, giving him his fourth goal of the season.

Spokane mounted a resilient comeback late in the second half, with forward Anuar Peláez scoring a header goal off a beautiful crosser by Javier Martin to equalize the match at 2-2. The goal was Peláez's ninth of the season, which is tied for eleventh among all League One players.

Peláez spoke on the momentum gained from this match.

"Happy to have contributed to tonight's match with a goal to tie up the match," said Peláez. "Now, we focus on the playoffs."

Neither club was able to score a go-ahead goal following Spokane's equalizer. Schneider had a chance for Union Omaha in the 90th minute, who had a shot inside the box that skied over the goalpost.

Velocity FC will end the regular season with a 14-7-9 record, setting a club record in wins achieved in a single season. Coach Veidman spoke on getting his players ready for next week's playoff match in Spokane.

"We were able to rotate and decrease the load of some of our high-minutes players and get lower minute players sharp and ready for next Sunday, so it was a positive night all around," said Veidman. Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Velocity FC will enter the postseason with a home playoff match against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Sunday, November 2nd. Kickoff time is TBD, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity FC's first home playoff match, visit Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







