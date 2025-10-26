Charlotte Independence Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Naples

NAPLES, FL - The Charlotte Independence clinched a sixth consecutive playoff berth Saturday night, despite falling to FC Naples 2-0.

With AV Alta and Forward Madison both failing to win on the final day of the regular season, the Jacks booked their ticket to the dance for the eighth time in club history and earn a date with One Knoxville SC in the first round.

In the match at hand, Naples' leading scorer Karsen Henderlong was the difference maker in the second half. He opened the scoring in the 64th minute and added a penalty in the 79th to clinch a postseason home game for Naples.

It was a promising start from the Jacks. They found much of their success early success through the middle, playing through striker #99 Christian Chaney and playmaker #9 Jon Bakero.

Yet, when they got into the box on multiple occasions, they couldn't challenge Naples goalkeeper #1 Edward Delgado, as their attempts on goal were blocked.

Charlotte goalkeeper #31 Amal Knight stopped two shots in the first 45 minutes. He was helped out by his center back #4 Nick Spielman in the first minute on Naples' best opportunity of the half. #21 Marc Torrellas let it fly from eight yards out, but Spielman got his body in the way to thwart the chance.

After the first 45, the Jacks were accomplishing the goal at hand, sitting in a scoreless stalemate as eyes wandered to out-of-town scores.

And during the halftime break did the Jacks learn their postseason fate. A sixth straight season heading to the playoffs after Richmond pulled off a stunning 5-1 victory over Forward Madison.

FC Naples took the lead in the 64th minute. #9 Karsen Henderlong buried his 13th of the season, sneaking in front of #20 Tobi Adewole to deflect in a near-post cross.

Delgado shut the door on a potential equalizer in the 77th minute, robbing #26 Souaibou Marou from point-blank range with a kick save.

The other way came Naples, and they drew a penalty. #2 Fabrice Ngah looked to shoulder down #4 Max Glasser cleanly, but the referee ruled it illegal. Henderlong stepped up and finished for his second of the night in the 79th minute, moving him into solo second in the Golden Boot chase on the final night of the season.

Charlotte couldn't find a late consolation goal and ended the regular season on the losing side, but their objective on the night complete.

The Jacks will head on the road to face top-seed One Knoxville SC next week in the first round of the USL League One Playoffs. Time and TV information will be announced soon.







