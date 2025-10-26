Westchester Soccer Club Ends Its Inaugural Season with 2-1 Loss at Chattanooga; Obregón Clinches Golden Boot

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Matthew Bentley's goal in the 73rd minute broke a 1-1 tie and gave the playoff bound Chattanooga Red Wolves a 2-1 home win over Westchester SC Saturday night, snapping WSC's two match undefeated streak as the club finished its inaugural season at the bottom of the USL League One table with a record of 5-16-9.

Pedro Hernandez goal 17 minutes in had given Chattanooga a 1-0 lead, but Bobby Pierre's tally at the 32 minute mark sent the two clubs to the locker room tied at one. Bentley's goal was the only one of the second half.

Despite being held scoreless in the season finale, Westchester SC forward Juan Carlos Obregón (New York, NY/Siena College) took the USL League One Golden Boot with a league-leading 17 goals in the club's inaugural season. He had broken the record for most goals scored by a USL League One player in a team's expansion year, passing the mark of 16 set by Ronaldo Damus of North Texas in 2019. The 17 goals are also his career high, two more than the 15 he had a season ago as a member of Charlotte Independence.

WSC finished 2-8-5 on the road, and 3-13-3 against clubs holding a playoff spot, while going 2-14-7 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind and 3-10 in one goal w/l decisions this season.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.