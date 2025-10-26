Westchester Soccer Club Ends Its Inaugural Season with 2-1 Loss at Chattanooga; Obregón Clinches Golden Boot
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC News Release
Matthew Bentley's goal in the 73rd minute broke a 1-1 tie and gave the playoff bound Chattanooga Red Wolves a 2-1 home win over Westchester SC Saturday night, snapping WSC's two match undefeated streak as the club finished its inaugural season at the bottom of the USL League One table with a record of 5-16-9.
Pedro Hernandez goal 17 minutes in had given Chattanooga a 1-0 lead, but Bobby Pierre's tally at the 32 minute mark sent the two clubs to the locker room tied at one. Bentley's goal was the only one of the second half.
Despite being held scoreless in the season finale, Westchester SC forward Juan Carlos Obregón (New York, NY/Siena College) took the USL League One Golden Boot with a league-leading 17 goals in the club's inaugural season. He had broken the record for most goals scored by a USL League One player in a team's expansion year, passing the mark of 16 set by Ronaldo Damus of North Texas in 2019. The 17 goals are also his career high, two more than the 15 he had a season ago as a member of Charlotte Independence.
WSC finished 2-8-5 on the road, and 3-13-3 against clubs holding a playoff spot, while going 2-14-7 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind and 3-10 in one goal w/l decisions this season.
United Soccer League One Stories from October 25, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Close out Regular Season with Gritty Draw Against Union Omaha - Spokane Velocity FC
- Westchester Soccer Club Ends Its Inaugural Season with 2-1 Loss at Chattanooga; Obregón Clinches Golden Boot - Westchester SC
- Kickers Close out Season with a Decisive Win in Front of 5,193 Fans - Richmond Kickers
- Tormenta FC Dominates Texoma FC at Home - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Hearts End Regular Season with Draw, Set Sights on Playoffs - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Triumph Fall Short in Season Finale at Knoxville - Greenville Triumph SC
- Charlotte Independence Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Naples - Charlotte Independence
- Forward Madison FC Fall on Decision Day in Richmond - Forward Madison FC
- Know Before You Go: vs. Spokane Velocity - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester SC Stories
- Westchester Soccer Club Ends Its Inaugural Season with 2-1 Loss at Chattanooga; Obregón Clinches Golden Boot
- Westchester Soccer Club Looks to Continue Spoiler's Role and Wrap Inugural Season on a High Note Saturday at Playoff Bound Chattanooga
- Obregón Named USL League One Player of the Week, Continues Assault on Records in Season Finale this Weekend at ChattanoogaÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦
- A Record-Setting Obregón Stunner Gives Westchester Soccer Club a Last Minute 2-2 Tie at Portland Saturday
- Westchester Soccer Club Heads to Portland this Weekend in Spoiler's Role AgainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦