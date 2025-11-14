Obregón Named USL League One Player of the Year

Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







USL League One announced on November 13 that Westchester SC's Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. had been voted the 2025 USL League One Player of the Year, with the Honduran forward adding to his League One Golden Boot award after an outstanding individual campaign for the first-year club.

A New York City native, Obregón signed with Westchester during preseason and proceeded to shine brightly for the expansion club. The veteran earned the Golden Boot with 17 goals as he posted a 50.6 percent shooting accuracy rate and 19.5 percent shot conversion rate.

The 28-year-old contributed 42.5 percent of Westchester's goals in the regular season, and also notched two assists on 23 chances created to earn a league-leading +9.49 Goals Added mark per American Soccer Analysis.

"First, I want to thank God for this award and the amazing season that I had," said Obregón. "I also want to thank Westchester SC's Ownership, Coach Carton, the staff members and my teammates for believing in me and allowing me to lead the team on the field. It's truly an honor to be named Player of the Year, I love the game and give my best each day, so to be recognized is very gratifying.

"Being able to accomplish this while playing in front of family and friends in my home state makes it even more meaningful. This motivates me to keep going for more and try to maximize my career. "

Previously a member of Honduras' men's national team, for which he made two appearances in 2024, over the past two seasons Obregón has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in League One's history. He recorded 15 goals for the Charlotte Independence in the 2024 campaign and now ranks tied for fourth in league history with 32 regular season goals in 49 appearances.

Obregón's strike rate of a goal every 136.6 minutes ranks third in League One history among players with at least 20 goals, trailing only current Birmingham Legion forward Ronaldo Damus (111.6 mins/goal) and 2022 USL League One Final MVP Kazaiah Sterling (127.4 mins/goal). His 22 overall goals easily topped the team in all games played as well and his 17 tied for third-most in a season in league history, trailing only the 23 by Trevor Amann (N. Colorado) in '23 and the 18 by Emiliano Terzaghi (Richmond) in '21. He was the third player to net 17 in a season, and was only the second player (Terzaghi being the other) to have scored more than 15 goals in two separate USL League One seasons (JC had 15 with Charlotte last season). His 87 shots in league action was also first amongst all players (the next five players with the most shots on WSC combined for only 44 shots during the season- Dean Guezen was second with 10- and J.C. was the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season (29). Obregón was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

Obregón earned the Player of the Year award with 30 percent of the ballot, voted on by technical staff from every club in the league following the regular season. FC Naples' Karsen Henderlong finished second with 26 percent of the ballot, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Niall Reid-Stephen finished third with 22 percent.

Six players received votes in the ballot.

USL League One Player of the Year

2019 - Arturo Rodriguez, North Texas SC

2020 - Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

2021 - Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

2022 - Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

2023 - Trevor Amann, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

2024 - Lyam MacKinnon, Greenville Triumph SC

2025 - Juan Carlos Obregon Jr., Westchester SC







United Soccer League One Stories from November 14, 2025

Obregón Named USL League One Player of the Year - Westchester SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.