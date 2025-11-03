Westchester Soccer Club Announces Changes to Soccer Leadership

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester Soccer Club on Monday, November 3 announced a full change of leadership to the soccer operations side of the business.

Head Coach Dave Carton and the full technical staff of the club have been removed from their roles.

'This was a difficult decision for leadership, but after a careful evaluation of what we think is needed to grow the soccer side of the club from a grassroots to a professional level, we felt this change was needed at this time," said Westchester SC Principal Owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "We know Dave worked hard and did his best for WSC - and we wish him and his staff success in the future. However, we feel for the long term health and growth of the club we need a new direction, and are looking forward to what can lie ahead with a change of philosophy and direction."

The search for the new leadership on the soccer side has already begun, with no exact timetable on announcements scheduled at this time.

WSC finished their first season at 5-15-9 in USL League One, at the bottom of the table.







