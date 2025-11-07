Obregón Accolades Continue: Named to USL League One First Team, Finalist for Player of the Year

The postseason accoldes for WSC star forward Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (New York, NY/Siena College) continued this week, as the Honduran international was named to the USL League One First Team, while also being named as a finalist for USL Player of the Year, which will be announced on November 14.

Obregón sparkled in Westchester's inaugural campaign, earning the League One Golden Boot with 17 goals while posting a 50.6 percent shooting accuracy rate and 19.5 percent shot conversion rate. Obregón recorded 42.5 percent of Westchester's goals in the regular season, also notched two assists on 23 chances created, earning a league-leading +9.49 Goals Added mark as he moved into the top five in the league's goalscorers all-time.

His 22 overall goals easily topped the team in all games played as well. Obregón's 17 tallies tied for third-most in a season in league history, trailing only the 23 by Trevor Amann (N. Colorado) in '23 and the 18 by Emiliano Terzaghi (Richmond) in '21. He was the third player to net 17 in a season, and was only the second player (Terzaghi being the other) to have scored more than 15 goals in two separate USL League One seasons (JC had 15 with Charlotte last season). His 87 shots in league action was also first amongst all players (the next five players with the most shots on WSC combined for only 44 shots during the season- Dean Guezen was second with 10) and J.C. was the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season (29). Obregón was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

He was named a finalist for POY honors alongside Karsen Henderlong, FC Naples and Niall Reid-Stephen, South Georgia Tormenta FC.







