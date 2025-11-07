Preview: Knoxville Hosts Semi-Final Clash against FC Naples

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC hosts FC Naples in the USL League One Semi Finals on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Covenant Health Park. One Knox is coming off its first playoff win in club history and now sits one victory away from the USL League One Final. The match will stream live on ESPN+ for fans unable to attend.

Top-seeded Knoxville beat No. 8 seed Charlotte Independence 2-1 last week. Naples advanced by defeating Union Omaha in the number 4 vs 5 seed matchup, winning on penalties after the two clubs finished regulation and extra time scoreless.

Knoxville and Naples also played to a 0-0 draw in their most recent meeting. Unlike the regular season, playoff matches continue until there is a winner. If tied after regulation, teams will play two 15-minute extra periods, followed by penalty kicks if needed.

Knoxville is 1-0-1 against Naples this season, winning on the road early in the year before the draw.

Naples was dominant at home during the regular season and won there again in the opening round of the Playoffs, but now heads into a road environment where it has struggled. Naples lost three of its final five regular-season matches; both wins came at home, and two of the losses were away.

Naples' offense is spearheaded by Karsen Henderlong, who finished the season second in goals, but Naples as a team finished 10th in total goals scored.

Knoxville's identity lies in its defense. Goalkeeper Sean Lewis and Defender Jordan Skelton both made first-team all-league. Defender Jaheim Brown made the second team alongside teammate Babacar Diene, who earned Player of the Month honors for October.

Knoxville remains at home, where it is undefeated. The winner will advance to the final to face the winner from the other Semi Final - Portland vs Spokane Velocity, to be played on Sunday. Covenant Health Park was rocking last week, and the Club is calling on fans to Pack the Park again as One Knox chases its first Championship.







