Westchester Soccer Club Names George Gjokaj Sporting Director and Head Coach and Ray Selvadurai Technical Advisor

Published on November 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today announced that it has named George Gjokaj Sporting Director and Head Coach and Ray Selvadurai Technical Advisor for the club, effective immediately. These two veteran coaches and talent evaluators have over 60 years of combined experience in every area of the game, begin their new roles immediately.

'When we looked at both the needs and the opportunity we have in re-focusing and building our organization from the academy level to the professional side, we realized that two professionals who were almost literally in our backyard were interested and available, and we are proud to welcome George and Ray to our team," said Westchester SC Principal Owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "We have said from day one our success lies in the talent in our region that we need to develop, a fan base that needs to be cultivated and inspired, and to make sure that the level of play and execution on the pitch at our USL League One club mirrors our growth on every level, and we are confident that these two talented and well-respected soccer lifers are the ones to take us there."

"I look at Westchester Soccer Club and understand the vast potential and impact we can have, especially as someone who has lived and worked on the development and coaching side right here in the area for decades," Gjokaj said. "It will be an honor to help lead and realize that potential for years to come as we build and grow together in this amazing community."

Gjokaj comes to WSC after serving as the head men's soccer coach at Purchase College, and as the head of FC Westchester, one of the most prestigious programs in the nation. He has coached and mentored a constant stream of pro Pathway and collegiate level players since 1997. Gjokaj is a lifetime New Yorker having played youth soccer for BW Gottschee and collegiately at both Adelphi and St John's Universities, captaining the Red Storm as a senior in 1995 and leading them to their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. George was also a key member of the scouting team that was responsible for building the player base for NYCFC in their launch season in MLS, a club that eventually won the MLS Cup. As a player Gjokaj spent time at FC Kaiserslautern before returning to the US to feature for NY Fever, North Jersey Imperials as well as Albany Alley Cats, all of the former USISL.

"Like George, being a native New Yorker who has been involved in every area of the soccer development pipeline I understand both challenges and potential, and I firmly believe that the potential here for both performance and business growth from the academy level through the professional side is very much untapped," Selvadurai added. "I believe in working in a nurturing and cooperative atmosphere that will translate to success, and it is an honor to take on this role to help execute a vision that is very much needed not just in this area, but nationally as well."

Selvadurai brings over 25 years of experience of coaching as the youth, college, pre-professional and professional levels to WSC. Most recently he has been the Director of Coaching for Manhattan Soccer Club, the largest youth and pre-professional soccer club in the New York City Area, where he oversees the youth soccer player, coach and team development of over 1,500 club registrants for both genders. Ray has developed a nationally recognized program that has produced four (4) youth soccer national championships, numerous NCAA and NJCAA college student-athletes, as well as several professional players overseas, in the USL (United Soccer Leagues) and MLS (Major League Soccer). With a keen understanding of the soccer landscape in the tri-state area and nationally, Ray will bring his expertise to advise the Westchester SC leadership in club operations, player relations and acquisition. He was a four-year starter and team captain as a senior and Brandeis University, earning All-UAA and NSCAA Regional All-American honors as well.

Westchester Soccer Club will begin its second season in USL League One in April, 2026.







