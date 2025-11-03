Knoxville Advances to the Semi-Final After Club's First Playoff Win

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC defeated the Charlotte Independence 2-1 in the club's first-ever playoff victory. With the win, One Knox advances to the semifinals, where it will host FC Naples on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7pm at Covenant Health Park.

Charlotte opened the match aggressively. Knoxville's defense did well to block shots before they reached goalkeeper Sean Lewis, but a close attempt slipped through in the 14th minute. Lewis made a diving save down to his left corner on a header and deflected it off a Charlotte attacker before it went out of bounds, ending the threat.

In the 16th minute, Stavros Zarokostas sent a cross into the box that was deflected. The ball landed near Kempes Tekiela, who fired a shot that was tipped for a corner. On the following corner, Tekiela sent in the cross and Sivert Haugli headed it into the net at the back post to give One Knox a 1-0 lead.

Charlotte nearly doubled its own deficit in the 20th minute with an off-target back pass, but the goalkeeper tracked it down.

Lewis came up big again in the 21st minute, dropping down to save a header off a corner kick before quickly pouncing on the loose ball.

Knoxville's defense continued to make plays throughout the first half. In the 34th minute, Charlotte appeared to have a one-on-one chance, but Haugli slid in to delay the shot, giving Callum Johnson time to recover and block the attempt.

Zarokostas nearly doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, but his shot was tipped just enough by the keeper to keep it out.

At the break, One Knox held Charlotte by 1 goal to nil.

Zarokostas got another chance in the 64th minute, this time scoring the insurance goal. Breaking away from the defense and receiving a through ball from Tekiela, he drove past the defender, took on the keeper one-on-one and fired a shot past his face into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

In the 70th minute, Babacar Diene corralled a deep pass from Jahiem Brown. Despite being surrounded by two defenders, Diene escaped down the end line and found Tekiela, whose shot was deflected.

Charlotte finally broke through in the 78th minute, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The goal was Lewis's first allowed after 16 shot attempts and five saves.

One Knox's defense held firm the rest of the way, while the attack managed the clock through stoppage time to secure the historic win.

"As a goalkeeper, you just got to step up when they get chances," said Lewis, who was the Peaceful Club Light Player of the Match.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 2, Charlotte Independence 1







United Soccer League One Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.