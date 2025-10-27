Knoxville Earns First Trophy in Club History

Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC defeated Greenville Triumph SC 1-0 on Saturday to finish the regular season atop the USL League One table. The club earned the Players' Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, marking the first trophy in its history.

Finishing in first place not only brings hardware but also playoff advantages. Knoxville will play every postseason match at Covenant Health Park so long as they keep winning. With the win this weekend, One Knox completed an unbeaten home campaign and won't have to play away again until next season.

Knoxville needed at least a draw to secure the top spot after Chattanooga, two points behind entering the weekend, won its final match on Saturday.

One Knox nearly eased the tension early. In the third minute, Kempes Tekiela's cross was headed away by a Greenville defender straight to the feet of Stavros Zarokostas. Zarokostas fired before the ball could reach the ground and forced a diving save by the goalkeeper.

A low cross from Stuart Ritchie somehow got through the defense and found Tekiela in the ninth minute. Tekiela's attempt forced another diving save from Greenville's keeper. A minute later, another Tekiela shot attempt was saved.

For the rest of the first half, it was all defense, building the tension even more. The fans anxiously waiting for a goal would have to wait until the second half.

In the 47th minute, Callum Johnson intercepted a clearance and fired a long-range shot that was on target but saved. He had another attempt in the 61st minute that went just wide.

With the game still scoreless, the tension grew as both sides searched for a decisive goal. Knoxville fans finally had their moment in the 71st minute. Nico Rosamilia weaved through defenders and crossed to Babacar Diene.

Diene, who had a red card overturned from the last match, which allowed him to avoid suspension and play in this game. Diene, on his birthday, gave a gift to the city of Knoxville and rose to meet Rosamilia's cross and headed it in the bottom corner past the keeper. Diene, leading goal scorer all season on One Knox, gave them a 1-0 lead.

Knoxville held firm the rest of the way, securing the win, three points, and the top seed in the playoffs.

One Knoxville's first-ever playoff match will be Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at Covenant Health Park against the Charlotte Independence. One Knox went 1-1-1 against Charlotte during the regular season.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 1, Greenville Triumph 0

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Babacar Diene







