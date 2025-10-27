Bentley Strikes Late as Red Wolves Finish Strong, Set Sights on Playoffs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Matthew Bentley's late second half goal seals a 2-1 victory for the Red Wolves at CHI Memorial Stadium.

Ricardo Jerez was forced to make a save early on in the match after Chattanooga turned over possession. Jerez did really well to deny the Westchester player from capitalizing coming up with a leg save.

The Red Wolves had its first shot attempt in the 16th minute from Pedro Hernandez. Hernandez had a look at goal and his effort knuckled away just wide of the target. Just over a minute later the Red Wolves would break the deadlock as Westchester looked to play out of the back. Hernandez anticipated the pass from the opposing keeper and did well to intercept it. The forward took his touch towards goal and dribbled around the keeper for the easy finish and his tenth goal of the campaign. Westchester would earn a corner around the 30-minute mark after a failed clearance

attempt from Chattanooga. Westchester would find the tying goal from the corner kick to bring the score level.

The Red Wolves nearly regained the lead just minutes later from a set piece. An excellent ball was driven into the area and nearly tucked home by Hernandez, which would have been his second of the night. Moments later, the Westchester keeper punted the ball forward. The Red Wolves would

win the first and second ball, springing back forward into Westchester's half. Matthew Acosta drove into space and ripped a shot that dipped and bounced right in front of the opposing keeper. The save landed into the path of Aaron Lombardi who attempted a shot, but his effort was saved. The two teams headed into the half tied at one.

The regular season finale marked the 100th club appearance by Pedro Hernandez.

Matthew Bentley would enter the match in the 66th minute as Chattanooga looked to tally the go-ahead goal. In less than 10 minutes of being in the match, Bentley would do so. The Red Wolves won another free kick just inside the opponent's half and would deliver a ball into the box. Chattanooga challenged the ball making it tough for the keeper to make a play. The ball would find Eric Kinzer and with the keeper out and two Westchester players in the net Kinzer had a go. Bentley stuck his foot in effort to redirect the shot and did as it went over the foot of a Westchester player for the go-ahead goal. Looking for tying goal in stoppage time Westchester sent everyone forward leaving the net empty on a corner kick. Jerez did well to leap above everyone and punch the ball out. With the goalkeeper out, Acosta countered with speed with his sights set on sealing the door shut in the match. From about thirty-five yards out Acosta hit a long-range effort with his left foot, but a Westchester player would get back just in time to deny the goal scoring opportunity.

The Red Wolves would successfully kill off the game and collect the three points. With the victory, Chattanooga finishes second in the Players' Shield and directs its attention to the playoffs. The Red Wolves will host a quarterfinal matchup against Portland Hearts of Pine at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 1st at 7:00 PM.

