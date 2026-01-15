Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Name John White General Manager

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club announce the appointment of John White as the club's new General Manager. White brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and business management and steps into the role after working closely with the organization as a client over the past four years. As General Manager, White will oversee the club's business operations and strategic growth initiatives. Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie will continue to lead all soccer operations and on-field performance.

"We are excited to welcome John into this leadership role with the Chattanooga Red Wolves," said the Red Wolves' Board of Directors. "John is very familiar with our organization, our market, and our community. His passion for bringing people together and his extensive background in business development make him an excellent fit as we continue building momentum in Chattanooga and throughout the region."

White has spent over 20 years in the outdoor advertising industry, gaining experience in sales strategy, marketing, and client partnerships. Following the COVID pandemic, he founded Nooga Networking, an organization focused on helping local businesses reconnect and rebuild relationships through in-person engagement. His career has been defined by a commitment to community connection and collaborative growth - values that align closely with the Red Wolves' mission.

"To say I am excited to join the Chattanooga Red Wolves is truly an understatement," said White. "Over the past four years, I've had the opportunity to work with the Red Wolves as a client, and I'm honored to now step into the role of General Manager. I've long felt like part of the team as a fan and supporter, and I'm thrilled to officially join the Red Wolves family."

White moved to Chattanooga eight years ago to be closer to family and quickly developed a deep appreciation for the city and its people. He believes the club and CHI Memorial Stadium hold significant opportunities for continued growth and community impact.

"I see incredible opportunities ahead for the Chattanooga Red Wolves and CHI Memorial Stadium," White added. "There is untapped potential that we can bring to the Chattanooga community. I strongly believe that if you're not moving forward, you are retreating-and I see the Red Wolves moving forward in every way. I'm excited to be part of that momentum and the future we're building."

With White stepping into the General Manager role, the Chattanooga Red Wolves look ahead with optimism and a continued commitment to strengthening their presence in the community while elevating the matchday experience for fans.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.