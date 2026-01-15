Greenville Triumph SC Welcome Joel Tyson to Technical Staff

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC have announced the addition of Joel Tyson to the club's technical staff as an assistant coach.

Tyson joins the Triumph after spending the 2025 season as an assistant coach at NC State, where the Wolfpack enjoyed a historic run to the NCAA College Cup Final, narrowly falling 3-2 to Washington in extra time. That standout season saw four NC State players selected in the MLS SuperDraft, highlighted by Nikola Markovic being chosen first overall.

Prior to his time in Raleigh, Tyson served as the head coach of Wofford College men's soccer from 2018-2025. During his six seasons leading the Terriers, his student-athletes earned 22 All-Southern Conference honors, including one SoCon Player of the Year and two SoCon Freshman of the Year awards. Tyson was also named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2023.

Tyson brings additional professional experience, having served as first assistant coach and director of sports performance for New Mexico United in 2018, as well as spending two seasons with Charlotte Independence beginning in 2017. During his time in the USL, he helped the Jacks reach the playoffs and posted a franchise-best season record.

His collegiate coaching background also includes assistant coaching stops at the University of Central Florida in 2015 and Wofford College from 2011-2014, where he played a key role in player recruitment and development. Tyson began his coaching career as a goalkeeper coach at Hofstra University during the 2010 season.

As a player, Tyson was a starting goalkeeper at Coker College in 2008, helping the program achieve the highest win total in school history. He was named team captain during both his junior and senior seasons.

Tyson's extensive experience across the collegiate and professional levels adds a strong foundation of leadership, player development, and tactical knowledge to Greenville Triumph SC's technical staff ahead of the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.