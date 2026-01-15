Fans Can Now Pick Their Seats When Purchasing Season Tickets; Home Matches to Start at 7:30 p.m.

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne Football Club fans purchasing season tickets can now select their seats without placing a deposit, the team announced Thursday, adding that home matches at Fort Wayne FC Park during the 2026 season will feature 7:30 p.m. kickoff times.

Through our ticketing partner, vivenu, fans can now scout available seats at Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69. The privately funded stadium will have matchday capacity of over 9,000 with the second widest scoreboard in the state of Indiana.

The club's sales staff remains eager to speak with fans about seating availabilities at Fort Wayne FC Park, for individuals, groups and corporate partners, but those wanting to purchase tickets on their own are now able to do so through vivenu.

Fort Wayne FC, founded in 2019 and preparing for its first season in the fully professional level of USL League One, unveiled its schedule Dec. 16. USL League One finalized all match start times this week, and Fort Wayne's home matches will be at 7:30 p.m. beginning with the May 2 home opener against the Charlotte Independence..

More information regarding season tickets, including the answers to frequently asked questions, are on the club's season ticket page.

Fort Wayne Football Club 2026 schedule

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

March 7, Saturday: at FC Naples, 7 p.m.

March14, Saturday: at Sarasota Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

March 28, Saturday: at New York Cosmos, 2 p.m.

April 11, Saturday: at Chattanooga Red Wolves, 7 p.m.

April 25, Saturday: at Louisville City FC, 7 p.m.*

May 2, Saturday: vs. Charlotte Independence, 7:30 p.m.

May 6, Wednesday: vs. Portland Hearts of Pine, 7:30 p.m.

May 9, Saturday: vs. Westchester SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 16, Saturday: vs. Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.*

May 20, Wednesday: vs. Corpus Christi FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 23, Saturday: at Athletic Club Boise, 9 p.m.

May 30, Saturday: vs. AV Alta FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 6, Saturday: at Union Omaha, 8 p.m.*

June 10, Wednesday: at Westchester SC, 7 p.m.

June 13, Saturday: vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 17, Wednesday: at Forward Madison, 8 p.m.

June 20, Saturday: at Richmond Kickers, 7 p.m.

July 4, Saturday: vs. Spokane Velocity, 7:30 p.m.

July 11, Saturday: vs. Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.*

July 15, Wednesday: at One Knoxville SC, 6:30 p.m.

July 18, Saturday: vs. Greenville Triumph SC, 7:30 p.m.

July 25, Saturday: at Spokane Velocity, 9 p.m.

Aug. 1, Saturday: vs. Union Omaha, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 8, Saturday: at AV Alta FC, 11 p.m.

Aug. 15, Saturday: vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 22, Saturday: at South Georgia Tormenta FC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29, Saturday: at Portland Hearts of Pine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, Wednesday: vs. Richmond Kickers, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5, Saturday: vs. New York Cosmos, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12, Saturday: at Greenville Triumph SC, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, Wednesday: vs. One Knoxville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19, Saturday: vs. FC Naples, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26, Saturday: at Charlotte Independence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3, Saturday: vs. Forward Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7, Wednesday: at Corpus Christi FC, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 10, Saturday: at Union Omaha, 5 p.m.

Oct. 17, Saturday: vs. Sarasota Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24, Saturday: vs. Athletic Club Boise, 7:30 p.m.

* = USL Cup Matches







