Triumph Welcomes Austin Yearwood as Director of Player Personnel

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Austin Yearwood has been hired by the Greenville Triumph to serve as the club's Director of Player Personnel, the club announced today. Yearwood joins the team after a standout playing career in the United Soccer League and time in D.C. United's scouting department.

In the newly created role, Yearwood will oversee soccer operations, ensuring the team and players are fully supported from an operational standpoint. In addition, he will serve as the club's head scout, responsible for identifying, evaluating and tracking talent across both the professional and collegiate landscapes.

"Austin is someone who can walk into any organization and immediately add value," said GM and Technical Director Zach Prince. "I've had the pleasure of working with him both as a player at New Mexico United and later alongside him in scouting within MLS. This position speaks directly to his versatility, experience and skill set. I'm thrilled to have him join our organization and I'm confident he will make a significant impact."

As a player, Yearwood made over 100 appearances in the USL Championship between the Charlotte Independence, Richmond Kickers and New Mexico United. Before turning pro, Yearwood played three seasons in the PDL (now USL League Two) while attending High Point University.

The Charlotte native joins recently announced head coach Dave Dixon as the club continues to build out its technical staff ahead of the 2026 season opener in March.







