Hearts of Pine Announce Expansion of the Portland Soccer Project to Talbot Community School Beginning in February 2026

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Hearts of Pine is proud to announce the expansion of the Portland Soccer Project to Talbot Community School. Following a groundbreaking first year of programming at East End Community School, Talbot will become the second location to host the free after-school program that helps kids develop skills in conflict resolution, self-regulation, leadership, and teamwork, all through the game of soccer.

"This program doesn't exist to develop great soccer players, it exists to support children in reaching their full potential as leaders and humans," said Noah Riskind, Director of Hearts of Pine Impact Programming.

"Hearts of Pine was built on the belief in the power of soccer to create positive change for individuals, families and the world," said Hearts of Pine's founder and Chief Community Officer Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. "I believe in the potential of this club to contribute toward building a better Maine, and I see that potential as a responsibility. Soccer speaks to youth like nothing else, and Portland Soccer Project activates the power of this beautiful game to develop critical social and emotional skills for Portland students. It's a foundational element of Hearts to give back, especially within the very community we call home, and I'm grateful for the partnership and support from Portland Public Schools and City of Portland in helping us grow this initiative."

Building on the success of its pilot program at East End Community School (EECS), the 2024/2025 school year saw the Portland Soccer Project host 46 two-hour sessions with 40 fourth- and fifth-grade students, totaling 2,210 contact hours. Programming extended beyond the field, with students participating in discussions around real-life challenges, attending matches, and engaging with visiting Hearts of Pine players. Educators reported overwhelmingly positive feedback, citing improvements in students' classroom behavior, self-regulation, and leadership skills.

"I continue to be amazed and feel fortunate for Hearts of Pine's commitment to supporting our community," said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Ryan Scallon. "This fun after-school program uses soccer as a tool to help students develop important life skills, dovetailing with our Strategic Plan's Whole Student goal of partnering with community organizations to nurture supportive, inclusive school communities that promote belonging and engagement. Thank you, Hearts of Pine, for all you're doing for our students!"

Set to kickoff in February, the Portland Soccer Project will be hosted at Talbot Community School twice weekly for the remainder of the school year in addition to continued programming at East End Community School. Led by Riskind, the program will include support from three Talbot teachers serving as assistant coaches and is expected to serve up to 40 fourth- and fifth-grade students.

"Nothing beats the joy that soccer and sport facilitate," Riskind added, highlighting the significance of expanding the program's impact in kids' lives. "Through our expansion to Talbot Community School, we are able to double our number of participants and thereby double our impact."

"I have been a teacher in Portland Public Schools for six years," said Talbot Community School second grade teacher Schyler Folsom, "And during that time, soccer has consistently been one of the most powerful ways my students and I connect, grow, and learn together. I am so excited to see how students grow in their friendships, confidence, leadership, and sense of community."

Praising the program's impact, Ryan French of Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities said, "The Portland Soccer Project's expansion to Talbot and the work already being done at the East End Community School are the programs I have been around and the spaces that are created there are incredible at bringing all parts of the community together."

The Hearts of Pine Foundation continues to expand access to sport-based youth development programming, empowering young people to grow as players, leaders, and engaged members of their communities. With goals to grow the Portland Soccer project around the city and state, fans and community members are welcome to support the programming directly by donating to the Hearts of Pine Foundation.







