One Knoxville SC Announces Addition to the Back Line in Chris Tiao

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC has signed Christopher Tiao, pending league and federation approval. Tiao, 24, is a left back who has spent the last two years playing for New York City FC II in the MLS Next Pro.

Tiao is an experienced addition to One Knoxville's championship defense. At NYC FCII, Tiao started in 43 of his 49 appearances, playing a total of 3966 minutes and scoring a goal in both seasons.

Tiao is a member of the Chinese Taipei national team, debuting at 23 years old. He has played in seven international matches and scored a goal in an international friendly against Singapore.

Before international and professional play, Tiao played five years at Rutgers University. He earned Big Ten All-Tournament honors in 2022 after scoring a game-winning goal in the semi-finals. Over his collegiate carrer he started in 50 of his 63 appearances.

He has a history of winning that dates back to high school, where he was a New Jersey State Champion and 2016 Gatorade Cup 5v5 USA National Champion while being a product of the New York Red Bulls Academy.







