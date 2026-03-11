Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sign Defender Tobi Adewole
Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release
Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced today the signing of defender Tobi Adewole, adding an experienced center back with a strong professional résumé across the United States and Europe.
Adewole most recently competed with the Charlotte Independence and previously with Westchester SC, where he made nine appearances and scored one goal during the 2025 season. Prior to that stint, he played in Germany with Greifswalder FC, helping the club secure a second-place finish in the Regionalliga Nordost and capture the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Cup during the 2023-24 season. His time overseas also included a stint with Rot-Weiß Koblenz.
Before moving abroad, Adewole spent several seasons in the USL Championship, appearing for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Indy Eleven, Phoenix Rising FC, and Saint Louis FC. He began his professional career with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he made 74 appearances and scored three goals across three seasons.
Adewole shared his excitement about joining the club and beginning the next chapter of his career in Chattanooga.
"I am very excited to get started, meet the new guys, and be with the team," Adewole said. "I'm happy to explore the city and get acclimated to the weather and the area. Yeah, just happy to get started."
Adewole will join the team immediately as they head into the regular USL 2026 season with their first road match this Saturday against Greenville Triumph.
United Soccer League One Stories from March 11, 2026
- One Knox and StoragePug Launch 2026 Goals for Good Initiative - One Knoxville SC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sign Defender Tobi Adewole - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- A Win for the Inland Northwest: Professional Soccer Residency Brings Economic Stimulus, Youth Opportunity, and Global Exposure to Spokane - Spokane Velocity FC
- Triumph Bring Back Rodrigo Robles on New Contract for 2026 - Greenville Triumph SC
- One Knox SC Continues Community-Driven Partnership with KUB Fiber - One Knoxville SC
- Corpus Christi FC Signs Trinidadian Defender Shannon Gomez - Corpus Christi FC
- Springer's Jewelers Named Official Timekeeper, Preferred Jeweler, and Dirigo Partner of Hearts of Pine - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sign Defender Tobi Adewole
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Names Ty Sparks Director of Fan Relations
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Preseason
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Name John White General Manager
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation Hosts Largest Toys for Those in Need Event to Date, Serving 110 Local Kids