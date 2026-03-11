Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sign Defender Tobi Adewole

Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced today the signing of defender Tobi Adewole, adding an experienced center back with a strong professional résumé across the United States and Europe.

Adewole most recently competed with the Charlotte Independence and previously with Westchester SC, where he made nine appearances and scored one goal during the 2025 season. Prior to that stint, he played in Germany with Greifswalder FC, helping the club secure a second-place finish in the Regionalliga Nordost and capture the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Cup during the 2023-24 season. His time overseas also included a stint with Rot-Weiß Koblenz.

Before moving abroad, Adewole spent several seasons in the USL Championship, appearing for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Indy Eleven, Phoenix Rising FC, and Saint Louis FC. He began his professional career with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he made 74 appearances and scored three goals across three seasons.

Adewole shared his excitement about joining the club and beginning the next chapter of his career in Chattanooga.

"I am very excited to get started, meet the new guys, and be with the team," Adewole said. "I'm happy to explore the city and get acclimated to the weather and the area. Yeah, just happy to get started."

Adewole will join the team immediately as they head into the regular USL 2026 season with their first road match this Saturday against Greenville Triumph.







