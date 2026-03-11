One Knox and StoragePug Launch 2026 Goals for Good Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Whether its on the pitch or off of it, One Knoxville SC is always striving to bring the community together, one goal at a time. On Wednesday, the club - in partnership with Knoxville-based StoragePug - announced the launch of Goals for Good, a new matchday initiative created to highlight and support non-profit organizations making a difference across the city.

"Supporting local and championing Knoxville has always been central to how One Knoxville is being built both on and off the field," said One Knoxville Managing Partner Drew McKenna. "We strive to build 'One' Knoxville alongside the many organizations that are contributing to our community. We are fortunate to have partners like StoragePug who resonate so much with this and dedicate their partnership to exposing, impacting and celebrating the non-profits who help us make Knoxville a better place."

Goals for Good will feature a different local non-profit organization at each One Knox home match in 2026. As part of the initiative, every goal will make a difference. The club will donate $500 for each goal scored during the match, with a guaranteed $500 contribution regardless of the result.

The first non-profit to be featured is Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee for One Knox's home opener this Saturday against Forward Madison FC. Kickoff from Covenant Health is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET (tickets). There will also be a food drive during the match with fans encouraged to donate non-perishable canned food items at the stadium.

Other organizations taking part in Goals for Good this season include Water Angel Ministries, Ronald McDonald House, Scottish Rite Foundation, Adaptive Soccer, Raising a Voice, Muse Knoxville, Pat Summit Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, Harmony Family, Street Hope Tennessee, Gigi's Plahouse, First Tee, Tennessee Theater, Irreverent Warriors, Parkinson's Foundation and Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

StoragePug views the initiative as an opportunity to amplify the positive impact happening across the region.

"As a Knoxville-born and built company, StoragePug has been a proud sponsor of One Knox since 2022," said StoragePug Co-Founder Tommy Nguyen. "From day one, we were drawn to the mission of making soccer accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background.

The Goals for Good program takes things to a whole new level. We love that it brings families together, supports local nonprofits, and gives kids access to the best professional soccer experience in our region, all at the same time."

As part of the program, StoragePug will provide 10 complimentary match tickets to each non-profit featured in the Goals for Good campaign.

Through this initiative, One Knoxville SC and StoragePug hope to rally the community around the causes that make it stronger through the power and unbridled joy of scoring goals.







