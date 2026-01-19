Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Preseason

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC have announced four roster additions as the club continues to shape its squad for the upcoming USL League One season. Pedro Hernandez, Aaron Lombardi, Harry Jolley, and Omar Hernandez have all joined or rejoined the Red Wolves, reinforcing a roster built on continuity, culture, and commitment to the club.

The signings reflect a clear offseason approach centered on retaining key contributors while adding players who understand the Red Wolves environment and expectations.

"When you look at our offseason and the business we have done, I think we have sent a clear message: we believe in our guys, we believe in the culture we are building," said Head Coach Scott Mackenzie. "We attacked the offseason knowing success was re-signing our free agents. New contracts for Omar, Aaron, and Pedro are huge signals of intent. You will see from our other signings that signing the right people-people who know the club, know me and my staff, and have a strong desire to play for the city and the badge-was our priority."

Player Announcements

Pedro Hernandez returns for his fifth season with the Red Wolves after originally signing with the club for his professional debut in 2022. A consistent presence since his arrival, Hernandez is coming off a record-setting season and has totaled 18 goals across more than 100 appearances in all competitions. His longevity and production have made him one of the most recognizable figures in club history.

Aaron Lombardi rejoins Chattanooga after a midseason sign in 2025. Lombardi previously spent two seasons with the club beginning in 2022. A key contributor during his initial stint, Lombardi made 57 appearances while adding both goals and assists from the left side. Lombardi's return brings familiarity with the system and valuable experience back into the squad.

Omar Hernandez, a local standout from Dalton, Georgia, continues his journey with the Red Wolves after signing with the club in 2024. A former Dalton Red Wolves player in 2019, Hernandez has scored more than 14 goals since joining Chattanooga and has become a key attacking presence with strong ties to the region.

Harry Jolley signs his first professional contract with the Red Wolves after coming through the club's development pathway. A Missouri State product, Jolley previously played for the Red Wolves' USL League Two affiliate in Park City, where he was part of an undefeated 2022 season. His progression through the organization makes him a natural fit for the next step at the professional level.

"Harry, similar to Jason Smith last year, is a player that I knew the moment he graduated we were going to make a run at signing," Mackenzie said. "He was phenomenal for us in an undefeated USL2 season in 2022 for our Utah affiliate. Harry knows the Red Wolves culture, he knows the standards and expectations, and I have no doubt he will hit the ground running."

Looking Ahead

With these additions, the Red Wolves continue to emphasize stability and identity as preparations move forward for the new season. The club expects to share additional roster updates in the coming weeks as the offseason progresses.

