Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation Hosts Largest Toys for Those in Need Event to Date, Serving 110 Local Kids

Chattanooga, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation proudly hosted its 6th Annual Toys for Those in Need Christmas Event on Saturday, December 13th, at CHI Memorial Stadium, marking the largest and most impactful year of the initiative since its inception.

This year's event provided more than 1,100 gifts to 110 children ranging from infants to 18 years old, the contributions of the event totaling over $50,000. 100 percent of the funding for the event was personally contributed by Bob and Lana Martino, founders of the Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation, whose continued generosity and commitment to the community make the initiative possible.

The 2025 event reached families connected to 11 different schools across the Chattanooga area, further expanding the Foundation's ability to serve children and families who may be experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season. What sets Toys for Those in Need apart is its deeply intentional, community-centered approach. The Foundation works in close partnership with local school social workers, counselors, and administrators to identify families in need during the holiday season. Families are invited to provide detailed information for each child, including the exact gifts they want, hobbies, interests, favorite colors, and characters, ensuring every child receives a thoughtful and personal Christmas experience. On event day, families were welcomed to CHI Memorial Stadium for a festive morning designed to create lasting holiday memories. Children and parents enjoyed time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shared pancakes and hot chocolate, created handmade Christmas ornaments, and spent time with the Red Wolves' mascot, Rusty the Wolf, and then took home their gifts to open on Christmas morning. The experience offered families a joyful, welcoming environment centered on dignity, celebration, and togetherness.

"The holidays can be an especially challenging time for families facing uncertainty," said Kennedy Heavrin of the Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation. "This event is about more than gifts-it's about spreading joy, restoring hope, and ensuring children feel seen, valued, and supported during the Christmas season." Now in its sixth year, Toys for Those in Need has become a cornerstone holiday tradition for the Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation, reflecting its broader mission to positively impact the community through compassion, service, and meaningful partnerships.

"I'm a school counselor, so I work in the community, and I see these needs every day," says Saddle Ridge Elementary & Middle School Counselor Ashleigh Dimplfmaier. "Seeing how this program connects students of all ages with exactly what they really want is something that's so unique and special for them. One this year I was so excited about was a Barbie Dream House. I was talking to the family of the girl who wished for it today at the pickup, and they are so excited for her to open that and all of her other gifts up under the tree this Christmas. It's just those magical moments that really make this program so special."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," says East Ridge Elementary Communities inSchools Program Coordinator Stephanie Higa. "Just knowing that this was coming up and seeing the faces on my kids today out there having pancakes and meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus. Just seeing their little faces light up and knowing that they still have presents to unwrap when they get home is just everything. And just can't thank the Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundation enough."







