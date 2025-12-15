Richmond Kickers Assistant Coach Conner Cappelletti Departs Club

Published on December 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Kickers Assistant Coach Conner Cappelletti will depart the club to pursue other opportunities, the club announced Monday. Cappelletti joined the Kickers in 2023, becoming a steady presence on the touchline and a trusted voice within the locker room.

Over his three seasons in Richmond, his influence stretched far beyond matchdays. He contributed in shaping the team's daily standards, culture, and player development, earning deep respect from staff, players, and fans alike.

"Conner has been a student of the game for a long time and he takes his approach seriously while also giving the locker room a timely smile when it is needed," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "His demeanor and resolve will be missed here in Richmond but we are excited for his new opportunity, earned through hard work and growth. We are proud when good people get opportunities to move on and continue their careers and Conner is bound for more success in his new role. Conner, Stacie, Brekken, and Cambri are family to all of us and we wish them the greatest of happiness in the new adventure. City Stadium will welcome them back when the time comes and we look forward to the competition."

In addition to his first-team duties, Cappelletti served as Head Coach of the Kickers U20 team, a role that became one of the defining chapters of his time in Richmond. His leadership helped elevate the club's academy pathway into one of the most competitive and exciting programs in the USL structure.

"Conner has been a key leader in our youth development pathway, an USSF A licensed coach who developed young men in our U20 program that have contributed to our first team," Kickers Chairman and CEO Rob Ukrop said. "We wish Conner, Stacie and their kids our best as they move into a new chapter of their lives."

The Kickers launched their USL Academy U20 program in 2024, establishing a true development bridge between youth soccer and the professional game. Under Cappelletti's guidance, the U20s quickly formed an identity built on hard work, possession, and resilience, culminating in the team's appearance in the USL Academy Finals.

The U20 group's first major success came at the 2024 USL Academy Cup, where the Kickers topped Group A and earned a spot in the final, ultimately finishing as tournament finalists. That momentum carried into league play, where Richmond captured the South Atlantic Division Championship, earning their place at the USL Academy Finals. Competing against 79 academy programs nationwide, the Kickers U20 advanced to the National Semifinals, finishing fourth in the country in their inaugural season.

In 2025, the U20s defended their South Atlantic Division title and punched their ticket to the Finals for a second straight year all while consistently featuring U-15 and U-16 players who gained valuable experience under Cappelletti's mentorship. Many of those players developed into future college athletes, USL prospects, and key figures in Richmond's broader player pathway.

"The past three years with the Kickers have felt more like a lifetime for my family and me. RVA has become a home for us and it will always hold a special place in our hearts," Cappelletti said. "I don't believe words will truly grasp how immensely grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work with this monumental club. To be part of the longest running professional soccer club in the country is something not many can say. It's a more rewarding feeling than people know to have truly contributed to the club's vision for the professional team and more recently, the U20's. Even with all the successes we had, leaving the people within the Kickers organization will be the hardest. Being able to work for an owner like Rob Ukrop is rare. I want to thank him for the opportunity, but also for the kindness, trust and support he's shown to my family and me. Staff such as ours don't come around often. Darren put together a group of people I consider my family, and I will always treasure our time together on and off the field. I already miss seeing everyone, but I look forward to seeing you all down the road," Cappelletti continued.

"From coaching against him to being a player on his bench to finally coaching alongside him, these past three years weren't my first time crossing paths with Darren, but they were the most fulfilling. Thank you for the friendship and mentorship. It has helped me develop as a person and a coach in more ways than you know. I will miss City Stadium, the incredible fans and the unbeatable atmosphere in RVA! I look forward to returning to the legendary City Stadium in the future. Thank you for everything, Richmond!"

Cappelletti leaves Richmond having helped set a new standard for the club's player development pipeline while serving as a steady hand for the first team. The Richmond Kickers thank Conner for his dedication to the organization and the community, and we wish him the very best in the future.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.