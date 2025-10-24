Knoxville Hosts Greenville with Chance to Earn First Trophy in Club History

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- One Knoxville SC hosts Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. in the final match of the regular season. With a win, Knoxville will lift the first trophy in club history - the Players' Shield. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ for fans unable to attend.

One Knox has one goal in mind: win. A victory would secure a first-place finish in the regular season and earn the USL League One Players' Shield. Finishing first also carries playoff implications, as the higher seed in each matchup earns home-field advantage.

Knoxville doesn't necessarily need to win to claim the Players' Shield. The club holds a two-point lead over Chattanooga and a superior goal differential. One Knox will finish first with a Chattanooga loss or draw, or with a draw against Greenville, as long as Chattanooga doesn't win by five goals or more.

To lose out on first place, One Knoxville will have to do something they haven't done all season: lose at Covenant Health Park. The club is unbeaten at home, and finishing the season at the top of the table guarantees that every playoff game will be in Knoxville - for as long as Knoxville keeps winning.

One Knox has already earned one home playoff game, which will be on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.

Greenville has been eliminated from playoff contention and sits 11th in the 14-team league. Despite their position, the Triumph have defended well lately, recording four shutouts in their last five matches and ranking fifth in the league in clean sheets. However, offensive struggles have limited their success, with two of those shutouts ending in scoreless draws.

Knoxville defeated Greenville 1-0 in their only match this season.

Both Knoxville and Chattanooga kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, meaning the final standings will be decided as soon as the matches end. If One Knox clinches the Players' Shield, they'll lift the Shield in front of their home fans at Covenant Health Park right after the game.

Author: Logan Stacy







United Soccer League One Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.