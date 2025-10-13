Knoxville Clinches First Home Playoff Game in Club History and Go Back Top of the Table with 2 to Go

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC defeated the Portland Hearts of Pine 3-1 on Friday, reclaiming the top spot in USL League One and securing a top-four finish, which guarantees the club's first home playoff game in its history.

The win accomplished three things for Knoxville: it regained No. 1 in the league, clinched home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs, and extended the team's home unbeaten streak. One Knox is now more secure at the top than before, leading Chattanooga in both points and goal differential. Chattanooga lost this weekend at Forward Madison while No. 3 Spokane also dropped points in a 1-1 tie with Tormenta leaving Knoxville in control to win the Regular Season Championship with just two games to go.

"The home advantage is a big, big, big advantage to have," said Man of the Match Kempes Tekiela. "We are unbeatable this season in USL League One at home."

Portland's tight defense made it difficult for Knoxville to advance the ball past midfield early, but in the 22nd minute, a Gio Calixtro shot forced a save.

In the 26th minute, Stuart Ritchie crossed it to Tekiela, who missed a header. Nico Rosamilia collected the rebound, but his shot was blocked almost immediately.

Two minutes later, Knoxville earned a corner kick. The ball was popped up after a header, and Ritchie volleyed an attempt before it hit the ground, but it went just wide left.

Tekiela had another chance in the 35th minute, striking the far post. But the third time was the charm for Tekiela. In the 38th minute, he buried a free kick over the wall and past the keeper to give Knoxville a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Babacar Diene nearly scored with his back to goal in the 49th minute, but his shot was saved.

In the 59th, Knoxville pressed Portland's back line and forced a turnover. Rosamilia won the ball on a tackle, passed to Diene, who found a wide-open Stavros Zarokostas. Zarokostas's attempt went between the keeper's legs to double the lead to 2-0.

Just one minute later, Portland answered. In a crowded scramble near the goal line, a Hearts of Pine attacker poked the ball past Sean Lewis to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ritchie found Diene with a cross in the 81st minute, but Diene's header sailed wide right. Two minutes later, Zarokostas nearly scored his second, chipping the ball over the keeper while falling, but he couldn't get the right angle.

Knoxville sealed the win in the 87th minute. Angelo Kelly slipped a pass inside to Diene, who reached back with his left foot and tapped it into the net to make it 3-1

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 3, Portland Hearts of Pine 1

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Kempes Tekiela

Full match highlights and stats can be found here.

Author: Logan Stacy







United Soccer League One Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.