Knoxville Returns Home to Face off against Charlotte

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC returns to Covenant Health Park on Friday, Sept. 26, for the first time in more than three weeks to face Charlotte Independence. The night will be spent celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night with local hispanic businesses in attendance while we celebrate Peaceful Side Brewery's Solveza. Fans unable to attend can stream the game live on ESPN+.

Knoxville sits in third place in the USL League One standings, one point behind No. 2 Spokane and one point ahead of No. 4 FC Naples in the race for the playoffs. Spokane and Naples both play Saturday, giving One Knox a chance to put pressure on them with a Friday win.

Knoxville is not content with a top-four finish and a home playoff spot. The club wants to climb to the top of the table and win the Regular Season. After facing Charlotte, One Knox will host first-place Chattanooga next Wednesday with the opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot.

One Knox fought back down 2-0 against Union Omaha to end with a draw in their last match. They have two wins in their previous four games and return home on Friday, where they remain unbeaten in the USL League One.

Charlotte, meanwhile, snapped a 12-match winless streak with a 3-2 victory against Richmond. Despite the slump, Charlotte sits sixth in the table and could push into the top four with a strong finish.

The Independence's struggles haven't been due to their attack. Charlotte leads the league with 41 goals, paced by forward Christian Chaney, who ranks third in the league in scoring and netted two goals in the win over Richmond.

The clubs have met twice this season. Charlotte won 3-1 in the first meeting, and the second ended in a 2-2 draw.

As the league heads into the final month of the regular season, every point is critical. Knoxville needs three points on Friday to strengthen its hold on a top-four position and keep the pressure at the top of the table. Charlotte needs a win to fight for a home playoff match.

One Knox also hopes for a strong home crowd to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night after nearly a month away from Covenant Health Park. You can purchase a Peaceful Side Solveza Beer/Ticket bundle by visiting oneknoxsc.com/tickets.

