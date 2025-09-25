Tormenta FC Announces Details for Oktoberfest on October 3

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's second to last home match is Oktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 3, presented by Vision Source. The Ibis host Westchester SC at Tormenta Stadium with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Fans won't want to miss a fun-filled night of giveaways, drink specials and axe throwing. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Gate Giveaway

The night will kick off with a specialty gate giveaway. The first 100 supporters through the door will receive a specialty Tormenta FC beer coaster. Make sure to arrive early to claim your beer coaster!

Drink Special

The night's drink deal is $4 Boston Lagers. Fans can enjoy the special all night long while supplies last, located at the full bar inside the Nest. Supporters must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Boro The Hatchet Axe Throwing Mobile Trailer

Boro the Hatchet Axe Throwing mobile trailer will be present inside the stadium on the concourse. The first 20 fans to visit the trailer will get five free throws. After that, prices will range from $5 for five throws, $7 for 10 throws and $10 for 15 throws. The mobile trailer will have two throwing lanes, with traditional targets and multiple game targets. The minimum age to throw axes is age 10, and minors must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. There will also be two kid targets present at the trailer. Everyone participating will need to sign a waiver, regardless of age.

South Georgia's final home match of the season is on Saturday, October 25, as the team faces Texoma FC at Tormenta Stadium. Come out and support the team as they fight for a chance at the 2025 USL League One Playoffs!







