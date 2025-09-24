Tormenta FC Appoints Mark McKeever as USL League One Head Coach

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC today announced that Interim Head Coach Mark McKeever has been named Head Coach for the club's USL League One team, effective immediately. Since stepping in as interim, McKeever has led the team to a 5-1-1 record and earned USL League One Coach of the Week honors following the club's recent 3-0 victory over AV Alta FC.

"Mark has shown not only his ability to win games, but also his commitment to our players, club values, and community," said Tormenta FC Owner and President Darin Van Tassell. "Anyone following in the footsteps of Ian Cameron was going to have a tall task, and Mark's vision for the future of Tormenta FC matches our culture and ambitions. We believe he is the right leader to guide us forward, both on and off the pitch. It has been an absolute pleasure to have a front row seat to the work ethic and commitment to players displayed by Mark and Associate Coach Jordan Bell. They are a formidable and talented duo."

McKeever joined Tormenta FC as an assistant coach in August 2025 before being appointed interim head coach following the departure of Ian Cameron, who guided the club to its first Championship title in 2022. McKeever's tenure has already included Tormenta's third clean sheet of the season, a four-match win streak, and the club's second-largest victory margin, a 4-0 result against Forward Madison FC.

"I feel very blessed and honored to be announced as the permanent head coach at Tormenta FC," McKeever commented. "The last year of my life has been filled with lots of learning from a soccer education perspective, which will help me level up in my coaching career and my own personal character. I am excited to have the opportunity to help the club continue to move forward and grow, and for me to be able to impact many lives through football has always been my dream job. I am truly grateful to Darin and Netra for the faith they have shown me. Everyone at this club has treated me with the utmost trust and respect, and I hope to repay everyone by representing the club on and off the field to the fullest. The gratitude I feel for this opportunity is very hard to put into words, and I am excited to turn the page and start this new chapter in my life."

McKeever began his managerial career in 2006 with NCAA Division II side Young Harris. He later led two USL League Two teams, Mississippi Brilla FC in 2015 and Des Moines Menace in 2019. Most recently, he spent over two years in charge of One Knoxville SC, finishing with 32 wins, 23 losses and 16 draws.

"Mark has a great love for the game, and he shows that to us on a day to day basis," said team captain midfielder Gabriel Cabral. "His consistency in achieving high performance is admirable, and he pushes all of us to be better footballers, but above all, to be great people."

The Ibis currently sit eighth in the USL League One standings with playoff aspirations still in sight. Tormenta FC turns its attention to their next match against the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, Sept. 27.

