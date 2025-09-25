Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Three Match Homestand with Two Special Sunday Night Events this Weekend

Published on September 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







While on the pitch Sunday night, Westchester Soccer Club will look to build on their 2-1 win over Texoma SC with a matchup with Forward Madison SC, off the field the club will continue to engage new fans and honor some of their youngest supporters and their families who are taking on life's challenges at an early age.

Prior to Sunday's 7 pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium, the club will hold their first-ever team up with New York Comic Con. Comic book, pop culture and SCI-Fi fans will be joining the club for a special celebration on and around the field at approximately 6 p.,m., with a host of prizes and other special recognitions for fans of all ages. Those arriving in costume will have access to discounted tickets,, donuts courtesy of club partner Duck Donuts and automatic raffle entry to win one of three (3) Westchester SC Labaubus, boxed and autographed by the entire team, in addition to having the chance to win tickets to NYCC and WSC matches, autographed soccer gear, and other awesome prizes.

Also on Sunday, WSC will hold its first-ever "Kick Cancer Night," in conjunction with their partners at Soul Ryeders. In addition to a number of in-game special events honoring those who have been lost and those who have overcome all forms of cancer, a number of special guests will be invited down to the field celebrating overcoming many forms of the deadly disease. At halftime, young people from the Sunrise Association, which provides support and assistance to young people and their families dealing with the challenges of childhood cancer, will kick a soccer ball into the net on the field in celebration of meeting and exceeding their own life's goals.

"These two fan-centric initiatives continue to show the breadth and scope of what WSC is doing to engage communities well beyond the pitch," said Michael Arzt, Westchester Soccer Club's Chief Marketing Officer. "Soul Ryeders is a highly valued partnership - so many friends and families have been touched - and we are proud to support all of their awareness efforts culminating with this special event Sunday; while New York Comic Con is a fun example of how we can infuse pop culture into our match experience and cross over with another fandom that is very passionate, unique, and loves soccer. While each partnership stands on its own, and will enjoy a unique moment this week, they are great examples of how Westchester Soccer Club can and will be a positive and engaged community partner for all throughout the year."







United Soccer League One Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.