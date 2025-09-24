Portland Hearts of Pine Release 'The Blaze Kit'

A Maine original, Hearts of Pine's latest kit release is a first-of-its-kind in global soccer. The 'Blaze Kit' features a meticulously designed custom camouflage with hidden heart formations on blaze orange, a distinct color synonymous with Maine's outdoors. Where camo often masks identity, the Blaze Kit reveals one: a jersey rooted in place, woven with heritage, and elevated into something that works on forest floors, fashion runways, and football pitches.

The kit balances heritage and function. Blaze orange has long defined Maine's fall season: worn by registered Maine Guides, families walking rural roads, and sportsmen and women throughout the state's vast wilderness. Here, this distinct color and camouflage combination represents protection, preservation, and belonging.

While clubs like St. Pauli, Napoli, and Japan's national team have experimented with camo; no one has dared full blaze orange.

At over 50% blaze orange, the jersey meets common standards for outdoor safety gear. More than a soccer kit-this practical detail puts The Blaze Kit at the intersection of sportswear and workwear. Whether casting a line, sitting beside a campfire, or cheering from the stands at Fitzpatrick Stadium, blaze orange camo is an authentic part of Maine's landscape.

The jersey launch imagery was shot in Aroostook County-known affectionately as The County-and across Maine's vast forests, which cover over 89% of the state. Placing the Blaze Kit in the environments where Mainers truly live and play, this kit reflects the ethos of the people who call these places home: wild and free, embedded in the seasons, farming, hunting, fishing, living with and returning to the land. In Maine, recreation is preservation.

On the back neck, the kit carries the club's Dirigo Heart alongside the club motto Lead with Your Heart, and an inside-the-neck inscription proudly calls out The Soccer Club of Maine.

As part of Hearts' partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism, the Visit Maine brand continues to feature proudly on the front of the jersey.

Hearts' official partner L.L.Bean's logo also features on the jersey sleeve, nodding to the company's legacy of outdoor outfitting that informed the design process.

This is the latest release from a club rewriting records for grassroots American soccer. Hearts of Pine has already set benchmarks across the USL: selling out the entirety of its inaugural season, achieving a 98% renewal rate among season ticket holders for 2026, and generating a 3,000-person waitlist for future seasons. The Blaze Kit, produced by Hummel, will be worn on-field for the first time on Saturday, September 27, when Hearts of Pine host Texoma FC, aiming for their eighth straight unbeaten match.

The Blaze Kit is available for purchase online, shop now at shop.heartsofpine.com.







