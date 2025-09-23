Wada, Wright, Named to Team of the Week

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Midfielder Masashi Wada and winger Ollie Wright have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 29, the league announced today.

This is Wada's fourth Team of the Week award this season, having previously earned honors for his efforts in weeks 9, 19, and 26. It is Wright's eighth total award, having previously earned Team of the Week honors in weeks 12, 16, 19, and 25; Player of the Week honors in weeks 15 and 26; and Player of the Month honors for August.

During Portland's 5-2 win at Richmond Kickers on September 17, Wada played a key role in setting up Walter Varela's opening goal, and following Wright's 27th-minute penalty, scored Hearts' third, fourth, and fifth goals of the match-completing the second hat trick in Portland's brief history.

Hearts returned home on Sunday to close out the round with a match against fellow league newcomers FC Naples, and earned a 1-0 win courtesy of Wright's second penalty of the round.

UP NEXT: On Saturday, September 27, Hearts will play host to their second expansion side in a week, as Texoma FC makes its first trip to Fitzpatrick Stadium. The first meeting between these two sides, in Sherman, Tex., on July 12, was notable for a three-and-a-half-hour weather delay that saw the match kick off shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time. When the full time whistle blew at 1:00 a.m., Hearts had claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of a fifth-minute own goal by Texoma right back William Perkins.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 29

GK - Amal Knight, Charlotte Independence

D - Yanis Lelin, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

D - Rashid Tetteh, Westchester SC

D - Clay Dimick, Charlotte Independence

M - Masashi Wada, Portland Hearts of Pine

M - Niall Reid-Stephen, South Georgia Tormenta FC

M - Sergio Ors, Union Omaha (Also Player of the Week)

M - Jon Bakero, Charlotte Independence

F - Ropapa Mensah, Greenville Triumph SC

F - Christian Chaney, Charlotte Independence

F - Yaniv Bazini, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach - Mark McKeever (South Georgia Tormenta FC)

Bench - Gunther Rankenburg (Greenville Triumph SC), Charlie Ostrem (Union Omaha), Tobi Jnohope (Chattanooga Red Wolves SC), Chapa Herrera (Greenville Triumph SC), Bachir Ndiaye (Charlotte Independence), Babacar Diene (One Knoxville SC), Ollie Wright (Portland Hearts of Pine)







United Soccer League One Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.