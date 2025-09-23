Reid-Stephen, Bazini Named to USL League One Team of the Week

Published on September 23, 2025

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forwards Niall Reid-Stephen and Yaniv Bazini have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for the fourth and third time this season, respectively, following the duo's impressive performance against AV Alta on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Barbadian international connected with Bazini twice in Saturday's fixture, providing both assists to the Israeli forward's brace. In the 53rd minute, Reid-Stephen took control of the ball in the box before crossing it over to Bazini, threading past three Alta players, where Bazini had the perfect open space to strike the ball into the top left corner. The duo combined again in the 74th minute, with Reid-Stephen breaking through heavy defensive pressure and slipping the ball to Bazini, who finished once more from nearly the same spot.

Throughout the match, Bazini registered three shots on target, won eight duels and scored his third brace of the season, making it no surprise that he was named to the Team of the Week for the third time. Reid-Stephen completed 16 passes (with a passing accuracy of 93.8%), won six duels and created four goal-scoring chances, to secure his fourth TOTW honor.

The Tormenta squad returns home to Tormenta Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 27, to face Richmond Kickers for Paws and Claws Night, presented by Optim Sports Medicine. Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match and enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the evening. In collaboration with local shelter Fixing the Boro, the club will host a pet adoption event from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.







