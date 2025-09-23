Construction Begins on New Stadium for Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty at BridgeWay Station

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - A new chapter in Upstate South Carolina soccer history officially begins as construction is underway on the permanent home for the Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC soccer teams. The multi-use stadium within BridgeWay Station in Mauldin will host its first matches in 2026.

The project is a true public-private partnership, made possible through an investment of $4 million from the City of Mauldin, $10 million from the State of South Carolina, and more than $13.5 million from Greenville Pro Soccer (GPS), along with millions in donated land and in-kind planning, development, and coordination contributions from Hughes Investments, developer of BridgeWay Station. The stadium represents a significant investment in Mauldin and a clear commitment by GPS to the Upstate.

"From day one, our goal has been to create an unforgettable matchday experience for Triumph and Liberty fans, and this new stadium delivers on that promise," said Wallace Cheves, chairman of Greenville Pro Soccer, the team ownership group.

"Not only will supporters enjoy an electric atmosphere inside the stadium, but BridgeWay Station will give them a true destination before and after the match-with restaurants, shops, and gathering spaces that make gameday an all-day celebration. This is more than just a home for our teams-it's a place for families, friends, and fans across the Upstate to come together."

A New Home for Triumph and Liberty Fans

Since the initial announcement, the stadium size and scope have been revised to accommodate up to 6,300 people, creating a more intimate experience for fans. The new design will ensure the stadium is the right fit for BridgeWay Station and the surrounding communities.

In addition to hosting men's and women's soccer, the venue will serve as a stage for youth and college sports, concerts, festivals, marching band competitions, and community events.

"The City of Mauldin is proud to partner in creating a world-class facility that will strengthen our community, drive economic growth, and put Mauldin on the map as a premier destination in South Carolina," said Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt. "This stadium represents an important investment in our growing City - a symbol of the progress we are making and the future we are building together."

Construction & Design

Edifice Construction, one of the Southeast's leading commercial builders, has been selected as general contractor, while Johnston Design Group is leading architectural design. Site engineering is being provided by Site Design Inc., with grading work by Strange Bros. Grading Co., Inc. and structural engineering by Britt Peters & Associates, Inc.

The design will mirror BridgeWay Station's distinctive European-inspired architecture, featuring grand columns, ornamental cornices, Italian-inspired towers, and expansive archways that will serve as grand entrances into the stadium and complement the development's walkable, community-centered design.

Community Impact

The stadium will serve as both a cultural and economic driver, attracting visitors from across the region and creating new opportunities for local businesses. With its year-round programming, the venue will energize the local economy and help cement Mauldin's position as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic communities in South Carolina.

"This project represents more than just a home for Greenville Triumph and Liberty, it's a landmark that will anchor both BridgeWay Station and the City of Mauldin, bringing people together across sports, entertainment, and community events," said Rivers Hughes, Vice President of Hughes Investments. "The stadium is also a catalyst for the Upstate, sparking additional development, attracting new business activity, and creating jobs. We're building a place that captures the spirit of the Upstate: ambitious, authentic, and designed to last for generations."

Ryan Peiffer, VP of Development at Hughes Investments, said, "BridgeWay was always envisioned as more than just a collection of buildings. It's a place where people can gather, celebrate, and belong. This stadium takes that vision to another level. Whether it's soccer, concerts, or community events, we're creating a destination that will be the heartbeat of the Upstate for decades. When the doors open, it won't just be a stadium but a testament to persistence, partnership, and community pride."

Next Steps

GPS is working with the City of Mauldin, local schools and businesses, BridgeWay Station and other partners to develop an operations plan that includes strategies for parking, pedestrian safety and mobility, traffic flow, rideshare operations and shuttling services. Once finalized, these plans will be shared with the public.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 23, 2025

Construction Begins on New Stadium for Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty at BridgeWay Station - Greenville Triumph SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.