Wallace Cheves Named Chairman of Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty Soccer Clubs

September 18, 2025

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty soccer clubs today announced that Wallace Cheves, a Greenville native and prominent investor, has been named Chairman of both organizations.

Cheves, a current owner and member of the Greenville Pro Soccer (GPS) ownership group, will assume the leadership role as the clubs continue their rapid growth and prepare for the opening of their new stadium at Bridgeway Station in 2026.

Cheves has been instrumental in elevating the international profile of both clubs, most notably through his work with Grupo Ronaldinho, which brought world-renowned soccer icon Ronaldinho into the ownership group in October 2024. The partnership, facilitated through Cheves' existing business relationship with the Brazilian legend, marked a significant milestone for American soccer and highlighted the clubs' growing international recognition.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role with two organizations that mean so much to our community," said Cheves. "Having been part of the ownership group, I've witnessed firsthand the incredible foundation that Joe Erwin built and the passionate fan base that makes the Triumph and Liberty so special. As we enter this new chapter, I'm committed to building upon that legacy while expanding our global reach and continuing to make a meaningful impact in the Upstate."

A graduate of Wofford College, Cheves brings extensive business experience and a proven track record of building successful enterprises across multiple industries worldwide. As principal of Cheves Capital, he has strategically invested across real estate, manufacturing, beverage, gaming, and professional sports sectors to drive economic growth and community impact.

"Soccer's growth across the Southeast is undeniable, and nowhere is that energy stronger than in the corridor from Atlanta to Charlotte. To bring an international icon like Ronaldinho into our ownership group highlights not only Greenville's ambition but also the region's potential to become a true center of the sport in America. It is an exciting moment for our clubs, our fans, and for soccer's future in the Upstate."

Cheves' philanthropic efforts extend throughout the state, including established family scholarship funds for education, leadership in the capital campaigns, and creating a wide-reaching charitable impact.

"Wallace has been an invaluable member of our ownership group since joining us, and his vision for the future of soccer in the Upstate aligns perfectly with our mission," said Erwin, founder of both clubs. "His experience building businesses, fostering international partnerships, and commitment to community impact make him the ideal leader to guide our organization as we enter our most exciting chapter yet."

Under Cheves' leadership, the clubs will continue focusing on expanding their global footprint and community engagement through youth clinics and school programs, actively making a difference throughout the Upstate.

The Greenville Triumph, currently in its sixth season in USL League One, has established itself as the winningest team in league history, capturing the 2020 championship and making five playoff appearances in five years of competition. The Greenville Liberty, launched in 2021, won the USL W League South Atlantic Division championship in its inaugural 2022 season.

Both clubs are preparing for the 2026 opening of their new stadium at Bridgeway Station in Mauldin, a project that represents the culmination of the organization's vision to provide the Upstate with a world-class soccer venue.

"Our new stadium and expanding international partnerships will not only grow the sport in the region but also contribute to the Upstate's economy and position Greenville as a leader in American soccer," Cheves added. "I look forward to working alongside our incredible staff, players, and fans as we write the next chapter of this remarkable story."

With Wallace Cheves as Chairman, the Triumph and Liberty are positioned not only for continued success on the field but also for a lasting role in shaping the economic and cultural landscape of the Upstate and beyond.







