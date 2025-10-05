Greenville Held to 0-0 Draw in Road Duel

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga, TN - Greenville Triumph SC entered the weekend riding a two-match winning streak and looking to make it three against League One leaders Chattanooga. The match ended in a 0-0 stalemate, moving Greenville's record to 8-11-8 on the season. What unfolded was a hard-fought, defensive battle that saw both sides leave empty-handed in front of goal.

The first half offered little separation, with both teams trading spells of possession and defensive stands. Around the half-hour mark, Chevone Marsh and Pascal Corvino each found space to fire promising efforts toward goal, but neither could break through as the sides entered halftime level at 0-0.

Greenville came out of the break with purpose, pushing numbers forward and dictating play with 63% possession. Despite several sharp attacking sequences, the final touch stayed just out of reach. On the other end, goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg produced a handful of crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet and secure a point on the road.

The draw keeps Greenville unbeaten in three but drops them to 11th in League One-three spots shy of the playoff line. Next week's home match against sixth-place Union Omaha looms large as the Triumph look to keep their postseason hopes alive. Tickets on sale now.







