Forward Madison FC Get Massive Road Win in Portland

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Match started with the Mingos getting out to an early possession advantage, but a back and forth game as far as chances go. The Mingos struck first in the 20' when Damia Viader picked the ball up at midfield and drove at the Heart's defense, Viader dished the ball to Derek Gebhard who cut the ball back and hit a fade away strike into the side netting past Hearts keeper, Hunter Morse. The Mingos kept pushing with a few more chances coming their way. Gebhard won Forward a PK after being fouled in the box and striker, Lucca Dourado, buried the penalty in the 36'. The 'Gos nearly bagged a third in the 45'+5 when Devin Boyce took a free kick that Dourado brought down and dealt to Crull who played it off nicely to Gebhard who buried it, but the goal was called offside leaving the Mingo's lead at two. FMFC Keeper, Wallis Lapsley, made a brilliant save in the 44' to keep Forward's clean sheet alive. The 'Gos entered the half up 2-0.

The second half saw a much more aggressive Portland side take the pitch. The Hearts stayed on the attack, forcing the Mingos to put on some clinical defending. Portland finally found one in the 72' when former Flamingo, Jake Keegan, buried a header past keeper, Wallis Lapsley. Things got very chippy in the second half as both sides saw tempers flare. Portland's, John Kamara, was sent off in the 82' after shoving Forward's, Damia Viader, in the neck. The Mingos nearly found their third again when Boyce buried a beautiful strike in the 85', but it was called offsides. Forward did finally find a third goal in 90'+2 when Juan Galindrez sent in a backdoor ball that Garrett McLaughlin finished off. FMFC took the lead over the finish line and claimed all three points at the final whistle with the 3-1 scoreline. This win was massive for the Mingos as they took down fourth place Portland and bring home all three points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Gebhard (20')

2-0 MAD, Dourado (PK 36')

2-1 POR, Keegan (72')

3-1 MAD, McLaughlin (90'+2)

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, POR- Lopez (22')

Yellow, POR- Green (42')

Yellow, POR- Valrela (76')

Yellow, MAD - Angking (79')

Red, POR - Kamara (82')

Yellow, MAD - Brown (85')

Yellow, POR- Langlois (89')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison host their last home match of the 2025 regular season on October 11th. The Chattanooga Redwolves head to Breese to faceoff with the 'Gos at 5pm as the club celebrates Fan Appreciation Night as well as Hispanic Heritage Night. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce, #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Galindrez 79'), #36 Lapsley, #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 66'), #77 Brown (Sousa 88'), #80 Angking (Mesias 79')

SUBS: #1 Schipmann, #13 Ereku, #99 Boltz

POR: #1 Morse, #3 Messer, #66 Green (Keegan 64'), #7 Vinberg, #50 Mohamed (Kamara 64'), #77 Wada, #5 Lopez, #8 Poon-Angeron, #22 Varela, #10 O. Wright (James 64'), #14 Washington (Kvifte 64')

SUBS: #23 Oladapo, #19 S. Wright, #6 Longlois







