Keegan's Goal Not Enough as Hearts Lose to Madison

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine (10-6-10) lost 3-1 against Forward Madison (7-9-11) on Saturday night, dropping their second match in a week while also losing the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in Week 31.

Hearts' goal was scored by Jake Keegan in the 72nd minute, a memorable strike against his former club that opened the door for a Portland comeback that, ultimately, never quite materialized.

Madison came into the match looking to slow the game down and goad referee Muhammad Kaleia into stopping play as frequently as possible, a ploy that saw 19 fouls called on the night.

Portland had 67% possession and completed 111 passes in the final third to Madison's 34, but it was the visitors who raced out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Derek Gebhard and Lucca Dourado.

Walter Varela had Hearts' best chance in the first 45 minutes, when Ollie Wright hit the winger in stride as he ran behind the Madison backline. Varela attempted to one-time a shot through Madison goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley's legs, only for Lapsley to knock the ball away with his trailing leg.

Portland brought Keegan, Jay Tee Kamara, Natty James, and Noah Kvifte on in the 63rd minute in an attempt to get back in the game, and the move paid off nine minutes later when Keegan headed an arcing Kamara cross past Lapsley and into the back of the net.

Kamara's night ended 10 minutes later though when he let his frustration get the better of him and he lashed out at an opposing player, earning a straight red card.

Garrett McLaughlin scored Madison's third and final goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

GOALS

POR - Jake Keegan 72' (Jay Tee Kamara)

MAD - Derek Gebhard 20' (Damià Viader), Lucca Dourado PK 36', 90'+2 Garrett McLaughlin

DISCIPLINE

YC - Mikey Lopez (POR 23'), Kemali Green (POR 42'), Walter Varela (POR 76'), Isaac Angking (79'), Nico Brown (MAD 85'), Pat Langlois (POR 89')

RC - Jay Tee Kamara (POR 82')

LINEUPS

PORTLAND - Hunter Morse, Nathan Messer, Sean Vinberg, Kemali Green (Jake Keegan 63'), Mo Mohamed (Jay Tee Kamara 63'), Mikey Lopez ©, Michel Poon-Angeron Pat Langlois 84'), Masashi Wada, Walter Varela, Ollie Wright (Natty James 63'), Titus Washington (Noah Kvifte 63')

Unused substitutes - Kash Oladapo, Shandon Wright

MADISON - Wallis Lapsley, Damià Viader, Timmy Mehl, Jason Ramos, Jacob Crull, John Murphy Jr., Devin Boyce, Isaac Angking (Aiden Mesias 79'), Lucca Dourado (Garrett McLaughlin 66'), Nico Brown (Ferrety Sousa 88'), Derek Gebhard © (Juan Galindrez 79')

Unused substitutes - Bernd Schipmann, Temi Ereku, Dean Boltz







United Soccer League One Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.