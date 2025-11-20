Portland Hearts of Pine Release 350 Page Book Commemorating Club's Launch Through Inaugural Season

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - From the logo and kits that garnered global headlines to a sold-out inaugural season that broke league attendance merchandise records and a team advancing through to the semifinals, Portland Hearts of Pine has become one of the most talked-about stories in American soccer. Now, that story is being told in full in a 350 page book chronicling the team's launch and inaugural season.

Told through the lenses, pens, and paintbrushes of the many contributors that have helped bring the club to life, this book captures the people, the moments, and the community that have defined the club's first years. Produced in collaboration with Glory Studio, the U.K.-based football publication known for covering the game in its most remote corners of the globe brings an unmatched perspective and intimacy to this anthology.

Inside are stories from the club's inner circle and special guest contributions from:

Amy Bass, Emmy Award-winning writer and author of One Goal

Nina MacLaughlin, The Boston Globe columnist and author of Wake, Siren

Pablo Bayona-Sapag, Editor-in-Chief of ClubEleven

Griffin Sherry, songwriter and performer of The Ghost of Paul Revere, shares an exclusive look at the origin of "The Ballad of the 20th of Maine," the adopted anthem sung before every Hearts of Pine match by the supporters group Dirigo Union.

Readers will also discover insights into the handmade buoys awarded to every Man of the Match - a uniquely Maine tradition led by the supporters' group - along with other contributions from the community that has embraced the club at every turn.

Pre-orders are now live at shop.heartsofpine.com, for shipment in mid-December 2025.

PUR bound, printed on premium silk paper stock, and totaling 350 pages, this book is a must-have for anyone who loves the beautiful game-and all those who have their hearts in Maine.

The book caps a remarkable debut season in which Hearts of Pine shattered expectations and set new benchmarks for grassroots soccer in the U.S.:

Sold out every home match and breaking the league's single game attendance.

Garnered features in SoccerBible, Copa90, AdAge, The Boston Globe, Goal.com, ESPN, Men in Blazers and lifestyle publications such as Huckberry Journal

Sold 20,000+ jerseys to over 30 countries and all 50 states

Finished in 7th in the league, advancing to the league semifinals and ultimately losing on penalties

Collaborated with brands including L.L.Bean, Hummel, and Visit Maine, achieving multiple kit of the year mentions across global football media for both the jerseys themselves and the storytelling surrounding their release campaigns

From the team that has turned design and storytelling into a language of belonging, this book is a love letter to Maine, to football, and to everyone who believed in the club before it existed - and to the many more who have fallen in love along the way.







