Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Players Returning for the 2026 Season

Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announced today the players returning for the 2026 season and those out of contract as of the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Following an inaugural season of success on and off the pitch including 18 sold-out home matches, a playoff run to the semifinals, and numerous Player of the Week and Player of the Month honors, this 2025 roster won Maine's hearts as the first team in Hearts history.

The club is excited to announce that Head Coach Bobby Murphy, the coaching staff, and the following players will be returning for the 2026 season:

Goalkeepers:

#1 Hunter Morse

#23 Kash Oladapo

Defenders:

#2 Jaden Jones-Riley

#3 Nathan Messer

#66 Kemali Green

Midfielders:

#5 Mikey Lopez

#90 Khalid Hersi

#8 Michel Poon-Angeron

#77 Masashi Wada

Forwards:

#10 Ollie Wright

#14 Titus Washington

#80 Jay Tee Kamara

The following players are currently out of contract:

Defenders:

#7 Sean Vinberg

#19 Shandon Wright

#21 Colby Quiñones

#50 Mo Mohamed

#45 Sega Coulibaly

Midfielders:

#6 Pat Langlois

#17 Mickey Reilly

#47 Nathaniel James

Forwards:

#9 Azaad Liadi (loan expired)

#11 Evan Southern

#12 Jake Keegan

#22 Walter Varela

#99 Noah Kvifte

All roster updates are pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming months as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

