Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Players Returning for the 2026 Season
Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine News Release
Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announced today the players returning for the 2026 season and those out of contract as of the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Following an inaugural season of success on and off the pitch including 18 sold-out home matches, a playoff run to the semifinals, and numerous Player of the Week and Player of the Month honors, this 2025 roster won Maine's hearts as the first team in Hearts history.
The club is excited to announce that Head Coach Bobby Murphy, the coaching staff, and the following players will be returning for the 2026 season:
Goalkeepers:
#1 Hunter Morse
#23 Kash Oladapo
Defenders:
#2 Jaden Jones-Riley
#3 Nathan Messer
#66 Kemali Green
Midfielders:
#5 Mikey Lopez
#90 Khalid Hersi
#8 Michel Poon-Angeron
#77 Masashi Wada
Forwards:
#10 Ollie Wright
#14 Titus Washington
#80 Jay Tee Kamara
The following players are currently out of contract:
Defenders:
#7 Sean Vinberg
#19 Shandon Wright
#21 Colby Quiñones
#50 Mo Mohamed
#45 Sega Coulibaly
Midfielders:
#6 Pat Langlois
#17 Mickey Reilly
#47 Nathaniel James
Forwards:
#9 Azaad Liadi (loan expired)
#11 Evan Southern
#12 Jake Keegan
#22 Walter Varela
#99 Noah Kvifte
All roster updates are pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming months as the team prepares for the 2026 season.
For all Portland Hearts of Pine news and updates, visit heartsofpine.com and on social at @hearts_sc.
