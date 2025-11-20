Charlotte Independence Announce End-Of-Season Squad Decisions

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence today announced the first round of roster decisions ahead of the 2026 season.

The following players have had options not exercised: Amal Knight, Omar Ciss, Nathan Gray, Juan David Moreno, Paolo Alcocer, Rafael Jauregui, Tumi Moshobane, Djibril Faye, Mike DeShields, Tresor Mbuyu, and Christian Chaney.

The Charlotte Independence wish all departing players the best of luck as they take the next step in their careers, both on and off the pitch.







