Portland Hearts of Pine Announce First Signing of 2026 Roster, USL1 All-League Second Team Defender Brecc Evans

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announce centerback Brecc Evans as the first new player signing ahead of the 2026 season.

Evans joins Hearts after a successful inaugural season with FC Naples where he was named to the USL League One All-League Second Team. Evans led the league with 223 clearances while also recording 71 recoveries, 21 interceptions, and winning 111 duels at a 60 percent success rate. Evans also led Naples with 1,454 passes and recorded 17 blocked shots to rank 3rd in the league with a +6.35 Goals Added mark.

Prior to FC Naples, Evans played three seasons with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC from 2022-2024, where he became the club's all-time leader in minutes played and helped win a Jägermeister Cup championship in 2024. Previously, Evans captained North Texas SC during their 2019 USL League One title-winning season.

In discussing his decision to join Hearts of Pine, Evans was impressed by Portland's supporter culture and matchday atmosphere.

"There's no denying something extremely special is here in Portland," said Evans. "Seeing players celebrate with fans-that appreciation for the city and club-it's exciting. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Evans also cited strong endorsements from players he knows across the league as another reason for deciding to join Hearts.

"Everyone I spoke to had positive things to say about the structure here-the facilities, the daily standards, the attention to detail."

"It's clear that players want to be here," Evans added, "A lot of high performers are returning, and it feels like a place where people want to build something long-term."

Evans is set to join at least 12 returning players from Hearts' inaugural season roster already under contract for 2026, and is the first of additional roster announcements to be made by the club ahead of the 2026 USL League One season.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.