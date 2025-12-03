FC Naples' Forward Karsen Henderlong Transferring to the USL Championship League with the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the 2026 Season

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples is excited to announce the transfer of forward Karsen Henderlong to the USL Championship Tampa Bay Rowdies for an undisclosed fee, marking the first player sale in club history. This milestone represents a significant step forward for the organization and underscores the growth of FC Naples' player development pathway. The club is proud to support Karsen as he advances to this new opportunity in his professional career.

Henderlong delivered a standout 2025 inaugural season with FC Naples, starting 38 matches and finishing the year with 16 goals and 4 assists. Beyond the numbers, his consistency, work ethic, and leadership made him one of the club's most impactful attacking players throughout the inaugural season.

Henderlong's performances throughout the season earned significant league-wide recognition. He was named USL League One Player of the Month in March after a strong start, later earning another nomination in August. His steady impact made him a finalist for the 2025 USL League One Player of the Year and ultimately secured him a place on the USL League One First Team, underscoring the consistency and quality he delivered all season long.

While FC Naples will miss Henderlong's presence on the pitch and in the community, the club celebrates this transfer as a milestone that reflects both his development and the organization's commitment to elevating players to higher levels of the game.

"I am incredibly proud of Karsen for this major accomplishment. This is a testament to him putting in the work throughout the season and now being publicly recognized for his high level of play this year. We, as a club, want to be known for developing and moving players upwards in their careers. Karsen is the first example of this, and we are excited to watch his footballing journey continue in the USL Championship," said Head Coach Matt Poland.

FC Naples thanks Karsen for his tremendous contributions during the 2025 season and looks forward to watching him thrive in Tampa Bay.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 3, 2025

FC Naples' Forward Karsen Henderlong Transferring to the USL Championship League with the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the 2026 Season - FC Naples

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.