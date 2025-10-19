FC Naples Honors Breast Cancer Survivors in Inspiring Match against Spokane Velocity FC

NAPLES, FL - In a moving display of community spirit and resilience, twenty breast cancer survivors walked onto the pitch alongside FC Naples players during Saturday night's Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Though Spokane Velocity FC secured a late 1-0 victory with a goal in the 87th minute, the evening's true victory belonged to the survivors who inspired both teams.

The match brought together Southwest Florida's soccer community to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research and patient care. Fans who packed the stadium wore pink, creating a powerful visual statement of solidarity with breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting the disease. A portion of proceeds from FC Naples' limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirt sales will be donated to Naples Cancer Advisors.

"We are just so excited and appreciative for FC Naples to give Naples Cancer Advisors this platform to really show the community what we have to offer with unbiased, honest broker, second opinion services," said Lana Uhrig, Executive Director of Cincinnati Cancer Foundation. "We're very unique to the country- there's only two in the country, in Cincinnati and in Naples."

"What I talked to the guys about before the game is: what we do, although important, is not life or death," said FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland. "These are true warriors, true battlers. What an inspiration to see and get the opportunity to walk out with so many strong women who have had to face a life-and-death challenge. It puts more responsibility on us to give our 100% because at the end of the day, we're a sport and we need to always represent our community. What a special incentive tonight to also get to represent all of these strong women."

Both playoff-bound clubs fought for optimal seeding in a physical, tactical contest that remained scoreless for 86 minutes. FC Naples demonstrated the same fighting spirit as the survivors they honored, matching Spokane's intensity throughout and outshooting the visitors 12-9 while maintaining nearly equal possession (49.8% to 50.2%). The backline, anchored by center backs #2 Brecc Evans and #25 Jake Dengler along with outside backs #3 Julian Cisneros and #4 Max Glasser, limited Spokane to just one shot on target.

"We still have our eyes set on making a playoff run," said Goalkeeper #1 Lalo Delgado, who serves as team captain. "We can make history- be the first inaugural team to win a championship. And as captain, that's what I'm pushing the guys toward, and the coaching staff as well. But we just want to show up for our community at the end of the day."







