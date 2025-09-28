FC Naples' 4-0 Victory Clinches Playoffs in Inaugural Season

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - With a 4-0 win over AV Alta, FC Naples secured its place in the 2025 USL League One Playoffs. The team dominated the field, with precision strikes from #10 Jayden Onen, #14 Kevin O'Connor, #3 Julian Cisneros, and #30 Ian Cerro. This historic night was celebrated with thousands of FC Naples fans.

Onen opened the scoring in the 28th minute, finishing confidently to put Naples in front. O'Connor then doubled the advantage just before halftime in stoppage time (45+2'), capitalizing on sustained pressure to give the hometown team a 2-0 lead.

In the 58th minute, Cisneros added the third goal, slotting home a precise assist from O'Connor to extend the lead. Cerro capped off the night in the 76th minute, finishing a well-timed pass from O'Connor to make it 4-0 and seal an emphatic victory.

The defense was a major factor in the result. Anchored by center backs #2 Brecc Evans and #6 Gustavo Fernandes, FC Naples' backline stayed organized and disciplined, limiting AV Alta to a few clear chances. Goalkeeper #1 Edward Delgado commanded his area with confidence, earning the clean sheet and ensuring the team's dominance was reflected on the scoreboard.

Head Coach Matt Poland shares his thoughts from the match, saying, "For us, it always comes back to controlling the controllables. We can't control other teams' results, but we can focus on doing our job. The guys did exactly that. Scoring four goals and keeping a shutout shows how well we executed on both sides of the ball. It was a great result and another step forward for us."

Kevin O'Connor shared his thoughts after the big win and playoff clinch, saying, "I'm just happy to help the team. After the loss in Portland, we needed a big win, and it doesn't matter who scores or who gets the assist- as long as we're winning. We had a point to prove after being beaten by AV Alta earlier in the season, and I think we went out and did that. On top of that, we're ecstatic to clinch a playoff spot in front of our home fans."

The victory lifts FC Naples to 44 points, firmly securing a spot in the 2025 USL League One Playoffs in its inaugural season. The stands were electric, with passionate fans filling the stadium and creating an unforgettable atmosphere throughout the match. As Collier County's first professional sports team, FC Naples continues to make history, delivering a remarkable debut season and positioning itself for a strong postseason campaign.

October 18th - Final Month Stretch v. Spokane Velocity FC

FC Naples will be back at Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday, October 18th at 7 p.m., when they take on Spokane Velocity FC in another pivotal USL League One matchup. With the postseason now secured, the club is calling on fans to pack the stands and help build momentum heading into the playoffs. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, FC Naples fans are encouraged to wear pink. FC Naples will be donating a portion of the proceeds from their special Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

FC Naples looks forward to packing the stands with the energy and support of Southwest Florida fans. Tickets start at $11 and are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







