Lee Reaches 200 Matches as Triumph Earn Crucial Shutout

Spokane, WA - Evan Lee made history Saturday, becoming the first USL League One player to reach 200 appearances across all competitions- all with Greenville Triumph SC. His milestone came in a gritty 1-0 road win over Spokane that keeps Greenville's playoff hopes alive.

Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg set the tone early with back-to-back saves in the 20th minute, before Greenville struck in the 35th. After Rodrigo Robles was fouled in the box, Chapa Herrera converted from the penalty spot, blasting his kic into the top corner for the game's lone goal. The hosts pressed for an equalizer, but Greenville's defense proved impenetrable.

Spokane created chances throughout but couldn't capitalize, as Rankenburg and the Triumph defense held firm. Chevone Marsh came closest to doubling the lead in the 73rd, forcing a strong stop from Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio. Greenville also welcomed back Leo Castro, returning from injury in the late stages.

For the second straight match, Triumph secured a clean sheet, grinding out a 1-0 victory. The win keeps them in 10th place but within striking distance of the postseason line with four spots still up for grabs.







