Los Pájaros Fall 0-1

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, ME - Texoma FC (6-8-12, 26 Points) fell 0-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine (10-10-4, 40 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 4' - Nathan Messer (POR)

Yellow Card 25' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Yellow Card 48' - Mikey Lopez (POR)

Yellow Card 59' - Titus Washington (POR)

Substitution 66' -Walter Varela & Nathaniel James- ON; Masashi Wada & Jay Tee Kamara - OFF (POR)

Goal 75' -Nathan Messer (POR)

Substitution 76' -Lamin Jawneh- ON; JP Jordan - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 76' -Michel Poon Angeron (POR)

Yellow Card 81' -Will Perkins (TXO)

Substitution 83' - Jake Keegan & Patrick Langlois- ON; Michel Poon-Angeron & Ollie Wright - OFF (POR)

Substitution 85' - Patrick Staszewski- ON; Davey Mason- OFF (TXO)

Substitution 90+2'- Brayan Padilla- ON; Ozzie Ramos - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 90+2' - Noah Kvifte - ON; Titus Washington - OFF (POR)

Yellow Card 90+3' - Hunter Morse (POR)

Despite an engaging back and fourth match, Los Pájaros fall 0-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine. The first half saw clear opportunities for both sides to pull ahead. Goalkeeper Javier Garcia made an impressive save after a misplaced pass out of the back. The second half saw the intensity of the first carry over with both sides refusing to take their foot off the gas. Eventually Portland's Nathan Messer broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, getting his 4th goal of the season. Despite Texoma continuing to find opportunities, none came good as the team lost 0-1 to Portland, a scoreline that mirrors their first meeting back in July.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face AV Alta, on October 4th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







