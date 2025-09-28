Kickers Fall, 4-2, to Tormenta on the Road

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Nils Seufert gets the Kickers on the board in the second half earning his second goal of the season and Josh Kirland comes off the bench to score a second.

The Richmond Kickers fell 4-2 to South Georgia Tormenta FC in Statesboro Saturday night. After going down early, Seufert and Kirkland led the Kickers back to within one before the final result saw a 2-goal gap.

Adrian Billhardt drove up the left side in the 4th minute, sending the ball into the feet of Maxi Schenfeld who took it into the box to attempt a shot. The Tormenta goalie stepped up to save, but Schenfeld didn't give up, catching the rebound and trying again, but the goalie ultimately stepped in the way.

In the 17th minute, Tormenta would find their first goal of the night. Three minutes later, the home team would find another.

The Kickers wouldn't give up, attempting another shot in the 36th minute. Terzaghi sent a ball to Billhardt on the right side who sent it to Simon Fitch. The defender attempted a shot but it went just outside the goal.

The Kickers pushed early in the second half. Espinal sent a ball from the left side at the top of the box, finding Nils Seufert. The midfielder fired the ball into the back of the net, putting the Kickers on the board.

The home team fought back in the 66th minute, attempting a shot from the right side, but James Sneddon dove down to save it. Tormenta tried again, sending the ball to a player in the box, but Sneddon recovered quickly and shut down the second attempt.

Three minutes later, Tormenta would score again.

In the 72nd minute, Josh Kirkland would answer with a goal of his own. The forward received a long ball and dribbled to the center before burying the ball in the top corner.

Tormenta would find another in the 76th minute.

The Kickers would continue to fight through the nine minutes of extra time in the second half. Fitch and Chandler O'Dwyer attempted shots, but ultimately couldn't connect.

The Kickers are back at home to host One Knoxville next Saturday at 6 pm for RVA Craft Beer Festival presented by Bon Secours! Join us as the Kickers take on the Tennessee team to determine the season series! Get your tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets.







