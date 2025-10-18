Kickers Fall, 2-0, to AV Alta on the Road

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Richmond Kickers (7-17-5) fell 2-0 to AV Alta FC on their first trip to Lancaster, CA to visit the USL League One newcomers. The Kickers built several promising attacks on the night, but unfortunately couldn't find the back of the net.

The Kickers came out strong in the first half, earning a corner kick in the 6th minute. Simon Fitch sent the ball across the box to a waiting Josh Kirkland. The forward sent the ball to Maxi Schenfeld who attempted a shot but an AV Alta defender stepped in the way, stopping it.

In the 25th minute, Nils Seufert got a breakaway and sent the ball to Kirkland on the left side. He took it down the field to the box, but the California side kept their back line locked down.

In the 40th minute, AV Alta would find their first goal of the night.

Halftime substitutions gave Grafton Kahl, the 17-year-old Richmond native, his second professional appearance of the regular season.

In the 53th minute, the home team found a breakaway, sending the ball to a player in the box, but James Sneddon dove down to stop any attempt at a shot.

Almost 10 minutes later, AV Alta scored a second goal off a free kick.

The Kickers kept the pressure up, earning a corner kick in the 86th minute. Simon Fitch stepped up to take it, sending a ball to the right side of the box where James Vaughan was waiting. He passed it to Griffin Garnett who attempted a header from the middle of the box but it sailed just over the crossbar.

Sneddon stood his ground in extra time as AV Alta tried for another shot, but the 19-year-old goalie stepped up to stop the attempt to maintain the final score line of 2-0.







