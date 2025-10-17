Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Oscar Jimenez

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC are on the road again to take on Greenville Triumph SC for a chance to bring home The Peach States Derby Trophy. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Paladin Stadium.

This will be the Ibis's third and final time of the regular season meeting with Greenville. Tormenta's earliest meeting this League One season between the clubs ended in a 2-2 draw. The latest meeting with Greenville resulted in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Triumph.

Tormenta FC goes into this match coming off a 1-1 draw against third-place Spokane Velocity FC. Forward Niall Reid-Stephen scored his 10th goal in as many matches, now just two goals off from tying the Golden Boot Award. Reid-Stephen scored Tormenta's lone goal, standing over a free-kick and hitting a long-distance rocket to the top right corner of the net, bringing the score to 1-0 in the 39th minute. In the 51st minute, Spokane was awarded a penalty. Goalkeeper Austin Pack stepped up to save the shot, but it was called back by the officials after he was called off his line. Spokane was then gifted another penalty opportunity, which this time, the home side converted to tie the match. Despite opportunities on both ends of the field, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Head Coach Mark McKeever was named USL League One Coach of the Month for September. McKeever first joined the Ibises in early August and was chosen to be the interim head coach following Ian Cameron's departure from the club. In September, the Ibises claimed victory in every single match. These wins culminated in a five-match winning streak, a first in the club's professional history. The team's run of good form led to McKeever's appointment as Head Coach of Tormenta FC in late September. "I am very humbled to receive this recognition that reflects the quality of players we have in the locker room," McKeever said. "Their ability to show up relentlessly every day to work hard and challenge each other is remarkable. I'm very proud to represent a club with remarkable people who work tirelessly every day to support the team and each other."

Greenville has played 28 matches so far this season, recording eight wins, 12 draws and eight losses. They have accumulated 32 points, which leaves them in 10th place in the league standings. Greenville's biggest goal-scoring threat is forward Leonardo Castro, who has scored seven goals in his 17 appearances.

Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina. The South Georgia squad returns home for its last regular-season game on Saturday, Oct. 25, to host Texoma FC for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

